Research led by the University of Sheffield installed an off-grid agrivoltaic system in Tanzania and a grid-tied agrivoltaic system in Kenya. They found the installations helped boost crop yield and conserve water while generating electricity at a lower cost than the national grid. An international research team has assessed the benefits of deploying agrivoltaic systems in Kenya and Tanzania. "Despite the huge potential for PV in East Africa, along with urgent food security needs, the potential for agrivoltaics in the region had not been explored. Not only that, but some of our findings differ ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...