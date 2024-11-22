Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ACROUD AB receives observation status

Yesterday, November 21, 2024, ACROUD AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan issued by ACROUD AB(Acroud01, ISIN code SE0017562481, trading code ACROUD01) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB