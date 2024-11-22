Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 12:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ACROUD AB receives observation status

Finanznachrichten News
Yesterday, November 21, 2024, ACROUD AB (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by ACROUD AB(Acroud01, ISIN code SE0017562481, trading code ACROUD01)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
