Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
22.11.24
10:36 Uhr
258,00 Euro
+2,15
+0,84 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKDAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
255,70258,2012:50
255,75258,2512:49
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 12:19 Uhr
110 Leser
Invisors; TWI: TWI transforms its HR processes with Workday Human Capital Management and Invisors, a Workday Partner

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TWI, a global leader in research and technology for welding, joining and structural integrity, relies on digital HR processes for the recruitment, collaboration and development of its employees. To help TWI transform its HR processes, TWI selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), implemented by Invisors, a global Workday partner.

TWI, is a global leader in research and technology for welding, joining and structural integrity.

With a workforce of over 900 employees across 13 countries, TWI needed the right partner to meet an 18 week deadline of rolling off of their legacy system. With Workday HCM, the organisation will be able to streamline its operations in one system supporting greater employee engagement, increasing operational efficiencies and leveraging data insights for strategic decision-making.

"This was a true partnership between TWI and Invisors. Despite the short timeframe to deploy Workday HCM, both teams came together to deliver on time and on budget through a seamless and collaborative process," shares Matt Lawrence, EMEA Practice Lead at Invisors. "We're proud to continue our partnership, rolling out new functionality and further enhancements to the system."

TWI and Invisors continued to partner together on the next phase by deploying Workday Peakon Employee Voice and adding Workday Expenses in August 2024, and beginning the support phase of the journey.

"TWI is delighted to announce the successful deployment of Workday across the organization. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing our operational efficiencies and leveraging data-driven insights for strategic decision-making," said Elizabeth Andrews, Head of Global People and Culture at TWI.

About TWI

TWI is a membership-based organisation, supporting both individuals and companies alike. They provide engineering consultancy to their members and stakeholders with an integrated approach in joining and technologies such as material science, structural integrity. NDT, surfacing, electronic packaging and cutting. Services include generic research, contract R&D, technical information, consultancy, standards drafting, training and qualification. TWI offers a single, impartial source of service for joining engineering materials.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services partner, Invisors helps customers utilise their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564701/twi_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/twi-transforms-its-hr-processes-with-workday-human-capital-management-and-invisors-a-workday-partner-302313460.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
