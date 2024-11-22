Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik) (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) ("Ionik", or the "Company"), a data-driven performance marketing technology company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 12, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the Company's name change from "PopReach Corporation" to "Ionik Corporation", effective November 26, 2024. The Company's trading symbol shall remain the same. Common shares of the Company shall remain trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "INIKF", and on the TSXV under the symbol "INIK". The effective date in which the Company will begin trading under the new name and CUSIP is November 26, 2024.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 462221102 and the transfer agent of the Company continues to be TSX Trust Company. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the change of name and no action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, is a data-driven performance marketing technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers while building an extensive proprietary repository of opted-in first party data.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik)

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

(647) 777-7564

Sean@SophicCapital.com



Jeff Collins

COO/CFO

(416) 583-5918

invest@ionikgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230986

SOURCE: PopReach Corporation