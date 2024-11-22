New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - 80% of ad spending in the US is channeled into digital advertising. This trend reinforces the growing importance of digital marketing expertise in leveraging ad investments.
According to Statista, digital ads now dominate the advertising industry, capturing about eight out of every ten dollars spent on this channel in the US. Such dominance is fueled by the effectiveness of digital marketing in reaching and engaging targeted audiences across various platforms, such as social media, search engines, and mobile apps.
Recognizing the critical need for expert online strategies, DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has identified the top digital marketing agencies equipped to maximize these opportunities. These firms excel in deploying innovative and effective campaigns that boost ROI and enhance brand visibility in a competitive digital landscape.
The top digital marketing agencies in November are:
- Stampa Finanziaria - stampafinanziaria.com
- Growthbuk - growthbuk.com
- Kural Design - kuraldesign.com
- Digital Marketing Alive - digitalmarketingalive.com
- DFC Studio - dfc-studio.com
- Baltic Digital Marketing - balticdigitalmarketing.co.uk
- Jamhour Media - jamhourmedia.com
- Axcess Web - axcessweb.co.uk
- Sensters - sensters.com
- Scrum Digital Pvt Ltd - scrumdigital.com
- Brand-Y - agenziabrandy.com
- Eagle Technologies - eagletechnologies.in
- Wiin Social Ltd - wiin.co
- Niaoli - niaoli.co
- 59 Pound Social - 59poundsocial.co.uk
- Behavioral Health Partners - behavioralhealth.partners
- Digitrio Pte Ltd - digitrio.com.sg
- Prime Marketing Experts - primemarketingexperts.com
- Brillianed P Ltd - brillianed.co
- edot Digital LLC - edotdigital.com
- Incline Marketing Group - inclinemarketing.com
- Olive Group - olive.group
- Three Sixtys - threesixtys.com
- A4 Design & Digital Marketing - a4designanddigitalmarketing.com
- Spiderweb Media LLC - spiderwebmediallc.com
- Coral - coralcollectivela.com
- CRKLR - crklr.com
- Burg Media Co - burgmedia.co
- Masthead Media Company - mastheadmedia.com
- GlueBug - gluebug.com
Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
