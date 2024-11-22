New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - 80% of ad spending in the US is channeled into digital advertising. This trend reinforces the growing importance of digital marketing expertise in leveraging ad investments.

According to Statista, digital ads now dominate the advertising industry, capturing about eight out of every ten dollars spent on this channel in the US. Such dominance is fueled by the effectiveness of digital marketing in reaching and engaging targeted audiences across various platforms, such as social media, search engines, and mobile apps.

Recognizing the critical need for expert online strategies, DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has identified the top digital marketing agencies equipped to maximize these opportunities. These firms excel in deploying innovative and effective campaigns that boost ROI and enhance brand visibility in a competitive digital landscape.

The top digital marketing agencies in November are:

Stampa Finanziaria - stampafinanziaria.com Growthbuk - growthbuk.com Kural Design - kuraldesign.com Digital Marketing Alive - digitalmarketingalive.com DFC Studio - dfc-studio.com Baltic Digital Marketing - balticdigitalmarketing.co.uk Jamhour Media - jamhourmedia.com Axcess Web - axcessweb.co.uk Sensters - sensters.com Scrum Digital Pvt Ltd - scrumdigital.com Brand-Y - agenziabrandy.com Eagle Technologies - eagletechnologies.in Wiin Social Ltd - wiin.co Niaoli - niaoli.co 59 Pound Social - 59poundsocial.co.uk Behavioral Health Partners - behavioralhealth.partners Digitrio Pte Ltd - digitrio.com.sg Prime Marketing Experts - primemarketingexperts.com Brillianed P Ltd - brillianed.co edot Digital LLC - edotdigital.com Incline Marketing Group - inclinemarketing.com Olive Group - olive.group Three Sixtys - threesixtys.com A4 Design & Digital Marketing - a4designanddigitalmarketing.com Spiderweb Media LLC - spiderwebmediallc.com Coral - coralcollectivela.com CRKLR - crklr.com Burg Media Co - burgmedia.co Masthead Media Company - mastheadmedia.com GlueBug - gluebug.com

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231001

SOURCE: DesignRush