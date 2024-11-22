Sayona Mining is a lithium producer and explorer with projects in Canada, Western Australia and soon in the US and Ghana. A proposed merger of equals with Piedmont Lithium will create a c A$1bn mid-tier lithium player with streamlined asset ownership and significant growth optionality. Sayona and Piedmont's Canadian and US projects comprise one of the largest advanced hard rock lithium resources in North America and are strategically positioned to supply the region's growing lithium demand. Following the proposed equity raises, the company will be well capitalised to execute on its growth plans. As a producer, Sayona should also benefit strongly from inevitable recovery in lithium prices, with additional upside coming from the potential downstream expansion.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...