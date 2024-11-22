Brazil's largest microgrid has gone online at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). The CampusGrid project combines a 565 kW solar system with a 1 MW high-capacity battery energy storage system (BESS). From pv magazine Brazil The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) has launched the CampusGrid microgrid on its Barão Geraldo campus in Campinas, São Paulo. The facility integrates a 565 kW solare system with a 1 MW BESS, offering up to two hours of autonomy. In case of prolonged outages, a natural gas generator ensures 250 kVa until normal production resumes. The BRL 45. 3 million ($7. 7 ...

