Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029
22.11.2024 13:38 Uhr
Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2024

Finanznachrichten News

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place December 3-5, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference - December 3-5, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Tuesday, December 3 at 8:45 A.M. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore44/ptgx/2402505

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your Evercore representative.

A replay of the fireside will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235), is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor,which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque PsO and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Contact Information
Corey Davis Ph.D.
Investor Relations Contact - LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 212 915 2577

Virginia Amann
Media Relations Contact - ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
