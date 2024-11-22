American Battery Materials Receives Approvals to Reenter Exploration Well in Utah

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLTH) ("ABM" or the "Company"), a U.S. based renewable energy company focused on the extraction, refinement and distribution of technical minerals in an environmentally responsible manner, announced today that the Company has received necessary agency approvals to reenter the Peterson Fed 88-21P well bore in southeast Utah, pending the required financial guarantee.

David Graber, CEO of American Battery Materials, stated, "We are excited to be resuming exploration activities in Utah, and we believe the project has great potential with the confirmation of deposits in the existing Peterson Fed 88-21P well bore. Lisbon Valley will be our immediate focus moving into 2025."

These approvals come following detailed reviews by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining (DOGM). According to the BLM's decision, the Company's Notice was deemed complete and compliant with regulations, requiring a financial guarantee to ensure proper reclamation. Similarly, DOGM's tentative approval affirmed readiness for the project, contingent on final surety concurrence.

This milestone underscores the Company's commitment to advancing its direct lithium extraction (DLE) capabilities in an environmentally responsible manner, supporting the growing demand for domestic critical minerals.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based environmentally responsible critical minerals exploration and development company focused on direct lithium extraction (DLE), as well as other minerals for refining, processing and distribution to support the country's urgent critical minerals need to bolster long-term energy transition and the electrification of the U.S. domestic and global economy.

