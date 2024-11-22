Anzeige
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 13:55 Uhr
114 Leser
Polygon Collaborates with WSPN to Drive Stablecoin Adoption Through WUSD

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a pioneer in digital payment solutions, and Polygon Labs, a software development company building the leading network of aggregated blockchains via the AggLayer, today announced their strategic collaboration aimed at unlocking the full potential of digital finance, focusing on the expansion and adoption of WUSD, WSPN's flagship stablecoin.


WSPN has integrated Polygon PoS into its WUSD network infrastructure earlier this year. Now, this collaboration will focus on rapidly expanding WUSD adoption. Polygon Labs's crucial liquidity support will be instrumental in bolstering WUSD's mass adoption across various markets.

This collaboration will unlock opportunities to explore a range of innovative use cases for stablecoins, payments, and DeFi. Key areas of focus include facilitating payments and tokenization solutions for companies operating in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, developing on-chain green finance projects tailored for African clients, and building robust DeFi platforms that leverage the strengths of both WSPN and Polygon technologies. These initiatives are strategically designed to address diverse market needs and drive the adoption of WUSD across a variety of regions and sectors.

By combining WSPN's expertise in stablecoin solutions with Polygon's advanced blockchain infrastructure, this collaboration will drive significant advancements in the digital asset space, particularly in emerging markets and the rapidly evolving DeFi sector.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs is a software development company building and developing a network of aggregated blockchains via the AggLayer, secured by Ethereum. As public infrastructure, the AggLayer will bring together user bases and liquidity for any connected chain, and leverage Ethereum as a settlement layer. Polygon Labs has also contributed to the core development of several widely-adopted scaling protocols and tools for launching blockchains, including Polygon PoS, Polygon zkEVM, and Polygon Miden, which is in development, as well as Polygon CDK.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/5043812/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polygon-collaborates-with-wspn-to-drive-stablecoin-adoption-through-wusd-302314191.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
