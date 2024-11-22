Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Dug Foodtech

At the request of Dug Foodtech, the last trading day in Dug Foodtech's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-25 to 2024-11-27. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DUG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112479 Order Book: 363372 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB