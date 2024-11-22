Frequency Exchange Corp.: Frequency Exchange Welcomes Former NHL Star and Current President of the Boston Bruins Cam Neely to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ)(OTC PINK:FRECF) is pleased to announce former NHL star, Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee and President of the Boston Bruins Cam Neely will be joining its Advisory Board, to play a strategic role as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

Mr. Neely was a power forward for the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins from 1983-96. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005 and was appointed Vice President of the Boston Bruins in 2007. In 2010 he assumed his current role as President of the Bruins. Mr. Neely is also President of the Cam Neely Foundation, a non-profit organization comprised of the Neely Cancer Fund, which raises money in support of cancer research and treatment, and Neely House, an organization providing accommodation, community, and support to cancer patients and their families during treatment. He also sat on the Board of Directors of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc., the holding company for Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort, before it was acquired by Vail Resorts Inc. in 2016.

Mr. Neely commented: "I'm looking forward to joining the Advisory Board of Frequency Exchange, and to working with their team to help more people discover the health benefits that frequency therapy can deliver. I was first introduced to the Company's Wellness Technology in 2016, and I have seen firsthand how this ground-breaking wearable device has helped my family manage and overcome the symptoms of Lyme disease. I believe the NIKKI Wellness Technology has a place in the world of sports, and I would highly recommend NIKKI to anyone who wants to improve their personal wellbeing."

Stephen Davis, Founder and CEO of Frequency Exchange commented: "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Neely to our Advisory Board - he is an exemplary athlete who has excelled far beyond his career as a professional hockey player to prove to be a highly successful business leader. Mr. Neely will play a strategic advisory role as the Company prepares to sell its "NIKKI" Wellness Technology through new sales channels in the United States and Canada."

About Frequency Exchange Corp.

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange Corp. is publicly traded under the trading symbol (TSXV:FREQ)(OTC PINK:FRECF) (www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com). Frequency Exchange acquired FREmedica Technologies Inc. in 2022. FREmedica is now a wholly owned and operating subsidiary of Frequency Exchange Corp. FREmedica's business is focused on the development and global commercialization of "NIKKI", a Wellness Technology delivering frequency-enhanced Wellness Programs. NIKKI means "Victor of the People" bringing wellness programs to all walks of life. FREmedica began with the development of a specialized Lyme support program designed to help people struggling with Lyme disease. Now FREmedica, through NIKKI, delivers Wellness Programs to assist with issues including sleep, pain, energy, immunity, and many more.

NIKKI delivers Wellness Programs to restore and improve communication in the network of trillions of cells that make up the human body. Strong cell communication is essential to good health. Health can be disrupted by physical, mental and emotional trauma. For example, poor sleep can be a symptom of pain, stress, and fatigue stemming from poor cell communication. NIKKI delivers specific frequencies into the body for the purpose of restoring proper cell function. Categories of Wellness Programs continue to grow. NIKKI Wellness Technology combined with frequency-based Wellness Programs is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology. In third-party quality-of-life testing over an eight-week period, NIKKI proved to provide an unprecedented level of benefits ranging from better sleep and reduced pain to less anxiety and greater energy, with 90% of the test subjects experiencing improvement in overall wellness. Learn more at: www.WeAreNikki.com

