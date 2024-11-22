Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUL8 | ISIN: AU0000162950 | Ticker-Symbol: JUE0
Berlin
22.11.24
08:46 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AXP ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXP ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AXP Energy Limited: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

FLORENCE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), AXP Energy Limited advises the poll results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
This non-binding resolution was carried on a poll with 97.98% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 2 - Election of Director - Robert Lees
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.19% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 3 - Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.14% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 4 - Approval of 7.1A Mandate
This resolution was carried on a poll with 98.79% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 5 - Approval of Plan
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.64% votes being cast for the resolution.

The final voting position is attached.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of AXP Energy Limited.

END

FURTHER INFORMATION

Robert Lees, Company Secretary: 0411 494 406

ABOUT AXP ENERGY LIMITED

AXP ENERGY Limited (ASX:AXP)(OTC PINK:AUNXF) is an oil & gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. The Company's focus is on repurposing stranded gas at the 100%-owned Pathfinder Field into power generation and selling this power to end-users. AXP has a portfolio of 24 oil & gas wells held by production at Pathfinder.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains or may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as "expects", "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur. Hydrocarbon production rates fluctuate over time due to reservoir pressures, depletion, down time for maintenance and other factors. The Company does not represent that quoted hydrocarbon production rates will continue indefinitely.

AXP Energy Limited | ABN 98 114 198 471
Australian Office: Level 4, 8 Spring Street, Sydney NSW 2000 | +61 2 9299 9580 www.axpenergy.com

AXP Energy Limited Annual General Meeting
Friday, 22 November 2024 Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution
Result

If s250U

applies

Resolution

Resolution
Type

For

Against

Proxy's
Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /
Not Carried

1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

276,269,586

6,962,463

16,337,991

1,747,871

337,160,588

6,962,463

1,747,871

Carried

No

92.22%

2.32%

5.45%

97.98%

2.02%

2. Election of Director - Robert Lees

Ordinary

407,301,453

3,857,014

18,164,591

52,725

470,019,055

3,857,014

52,725

Carried

NA

94.87%

0.90%

4.23%

99.19%

0.81%

3. Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton

Ordinary

409,021,235

4,057,681

16,164,591

132,276

469,738,837

4,057,681

132,276

Carried

NA

95.29%

0.95%

3.77%

99.14%

0.86%

4. Approval of 7.1A Mandate

Ordinary

406,969,229

5,718,570

16,172,264

515,720

467,694,504

5,718,570

515,720

Carried

NA

94.90%

1.33%

3.77%

98.79%

1.21%

5. Approval of Plan

Ordinary

410,691,175

1,717,000

15,816,161

1,151,447

471,060,347

1,717,000

1,151,447

Carried

NA

95.91%

0.40%

3.69%

99.64%

0.36%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

SOURCE: AXP Energy Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.