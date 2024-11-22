AXP Energy Limited: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), AXP Energy Limited advises the poll results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report

This non-binding resolution was carried on a poll with 97.98% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 2 - Election of Director - Robert Lees

This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.19% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 3 - Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton

This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.14% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 4 - Approval of 7.1A Mandate

This resolution was carried on a poll with 98.79% votes being cast for the resolution.

Resolution 5 - Approval of Plan

This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.64% votes being cast for the resolution.

The final voting position is attached.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of AXP Energy Limited.

Robert Lees, Company Secretary: 0411 494 406

AXP ENERGY Limited (ASX:AXP)(OTC PINK:AUNXF) is an oil & gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. The Company's focus is on repurposing stranded gas at the 100%-owned Pathfinder Field into power generation and selling this power to end-users. AXP has a portfolio of 24 oil & gas wells held by production at Pathfinder.

This announcement contains or may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as "expects", "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur. Hydrocarbon production rates fluctuate over time due to reservoir pressures, depletion, down time for maintenance and other factors. The Company does not represent that quoted hydrocarbon production rates will continue indefinitely.

Friday, 22 November 2024 Results of Meeting The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2. Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result If s250U applies Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 276,269,586 6,962,463 16,337,991 1,747,871 337,160,588 6,962,463 1,747,871 Carried No 92.22% 2.32% 5.45% 97.98% 2.02% 2. Election of Director - Robert Lees Ordinary 407,301,453 3,857,014 18,164,591 52,725 470,019,055 3,857,014 52,725 Carried NA 94.87% 0.90% 4.23% 99.19% 0.81% 3. Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton Ordinary 409,021,235 4,057,681 16,164,591 132,276 469,738,837 4,057,681 132,276 Carried NA 95.29% 0.95% 3.77% 99.14% 0.86% 4. Approval of 7.1A Mandate Ordinary 406,969,229 5,718,570 16,172,264 515,720 467,694,504 5,718,570 515,720 Carried NA 94.90% 1.33% 3.77% 98.79% 1.21% 5. Approval of Plan Ordinary 410,691,175 1,717,000 15,816,161 1,151,447 471,060,347 1,717,000 1,151,447 Carried NA 95.91% 0.40% 3.69% 99.64% 0.36% * Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

