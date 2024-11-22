AXP Energy Limited: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

FLORENCE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), AXP Energy Limited advises the poll results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
This non-binding resolution was carried on a poll with 97.98% votes being cast for the resolution.
Resolution 2 - Election of Director - Robert Lees
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.19% votes being cast for the resolution.
Resolution 3 - Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.14% votes being cast for the resolution.
Resolution 4 - Approval of 7.1A Mandate
This resolution was carried on a poll with 98.79% votes being cast for the resolution.
Resolution 5 - Approval of Plan
This resolution was carried on a poll with 99.64% votes being cast for the resolution.
The final voting position is attached.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of AXP Energy Limited.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Robert Lees, Company Secretary: 0411 494 406
ABOUT AXP ENERGY LIMITED
AXP ENERGY Limited (ASX:AXP)(OTC PINK:AUNXF) is an oil & gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. The Company's focus is on repurposing stranded gas at the 100%-owned Pathfinder Field into power generation and selling this power to end-users. AXP has a portfolio of 24 oil & gas wells held by production at Pathfinder.
AXP Energy Limited Annual General Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
If s250U
applies
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
1. Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Ordinary
276,269,586
6,962,463
16,337,991
1,747,871
337,160,588
6,962,463
1,747,871
Carried
No
92.22%
2.32%
5.45%
97.98%
2.02%
2. Election of Director - Robert Lees
Ordinary
407,301,453
3,857,014
18,164,591
52,725
470,019,055
3,857,014
52,725
Carried
NA
94.87%
0.90%
4.23%
99.19%
0.81%
3. Re-election of Director - Stuart Middleton
Ordinary
409,021,235
4,057,681
16,164,591
132,276
469,738,837
4,057,681
132,276
Carried
NA
95.29%
0.95%
3.77%
99.14%
0.86%
4. Approval of 7.1A Mandate
Ordinary
406,969,229
5,718,570
16,172,264
515,720
467,694,504
5,718,570
515,720
Carried
NA
94.90%
1.33%
3.77%
98.79%
1.21%
5. Approval of Plan
Ordinary
410,691,175
1,717,000
15,816,161
1,151,447
471,060,347
1,717,000
1,151,447
Carried
NA
95.91%
0.40%
3.69%
99.64%
0.36%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
