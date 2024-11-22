Altron reported a 105% y-o-y increase in operating profit before capital items in H125, with margin expansion of 5.1pp to 9.8%. The Platforms businesses were particularly strong, with Netstar and FinTech achieving material revenue and profit growth. Altron Digital Business, still in the integration phase, saw some non-recurring costs and the shift of several project starts into H225, but has seen indications that performance should improve in FY26. Management raised its FY26 operating profit target, partly to reflect the inclusion of Altron Document Solutions (ADS) in continuing operations. We have upgraded our forecasts for continuing operations and the group, partly reflecting better performance in the Platforms business and partly factoring in reduced losses from discontinued operations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...