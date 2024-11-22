Up to €103 million ($107. 2 million), from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Raiffeisen Bank International, will support the development of a fully-merchant, 237. 6 MW solar project in southeastern Bulgaria. A 237. 6 MW solar plant to be built in southeastern Bulgaria has secured a €103 million ($107. 2 million) finance packaging The funding consists of €50 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and a parallel financing facility of €53 million from Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International. The investment has gone to Tenevo Solar Technologies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...