Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063 | Ticker-Symbol: CUM
Tradegate
22.11.24
14:05 Uhr
355,50 Euro
+3,40
+0,97 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
22.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
Cummins Inc.: Cummins India Kicks Off "REDEFINE 2024", B-School Case Competition: Focusing on Digital Solutions for Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

Cummins

  • Engaging 18 premier B-schools, the competition explores how digital innovation can advance sustainability to reshape traditional business models

  • Aims to equip students with skills in strategic thinking, sustainability, and practical implementation of technological solutions in business context

PUNE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Cummins India Limited ("Cummins India"), one of the leading power solutions technology providers, has launched 'REDEFINE 2024', its annual business school (B-school) case study competition. This competition challenges aspiring business leaders to use their strategic, innovative, and analytical skills to address real-world business challenges.

Themed "How Digital Solutions Enable Sustainability in Traditional Businesses?", this year's competition encourages participants to leverage digitalization to advance sustainability within traditional sectors. It focuses on how digital solutions can strengthen Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, identify opportunities for the reduction of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and improve operational efficiency.

Sharing her views on the competition's commencement, Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Cummins India, said, "At Cummins India, we are committed to inspiring and nurturing future leaders to navigate and shape the evolving business landscape. Since its inception, our case study competition has been integral to this goal. As the growing adoption of sustainability and technology reshape our world, it is crucial to harness technology to create a more sustainable environment. REDEFINE 2024 offers an exceptional platform for students to demonstrate how digitalization can drive meaningful change."

Subramanian Chidambaran, Director - Corporate Strategy, Cummins India, added, "Through REDEFINE, we aim to empower students to think beyond conventional approaches, encouraging them to explore how technology can transform traditional industries and create a more sustainable future. Innovation thrives on diverse perspectives and collaborative effort. By engaging with tomorrow's leaders, we aim to gain fresh insights and drive innovative solutions, reflecting Cummins India's' commitment to progress and excellence in our industry."

The competition is open to first and second-year students enrolled in two-year flagship PGP/PGDM/PGDBM/MBA programs from 18 partner B-schools in India. It will culminate in a two-day grand finale at the Cummins India Office Campus in Pune, Maharashtra, on November 14-15, 2024. The winning team will receive a cash prize and an exclusive invitation to join Cummins India's mentorship program, designed to nurture the next generation of business leaders. In addition to the case study, participants will also engage with Cummins India leadership through multiple interactive sessions.

Last year, REDEFINE attracted a staggering 3,752 students across 938 teams representing 18 of the country's premier B-schools.

Participating partner B-schools for REDEFINE 2024 are:

  • Indian Institute of Management, Indore

  • Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

  • Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

  • Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

  • Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

  • Indian Institute of Management, Shillong

  • Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli

  • Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

  • Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

  • Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

  • KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai

  • Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

  • Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

  • SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

  • Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune

  • Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

  • Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar

  • Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur

Follow Cummins India on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for latest updates and insights.

About Cummins India Limited

Established in 1962 and headquartered in Pune, Cummins India Limited (NSE:CUMMINSIND)(BSE:500480) is one of the leading power solutions providers in the country. As the oldest and the largest entity for Cummins in India, the company is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses. The company has a strong manufacturing backbone and boasts six state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities. With over 480 customer touchpoints, the company is committed to powering the success of its customers and ensuring that its services and solutions are readily accessible. The company has over 3,000 employees who contribute their expertise and commitment to ensuring Cummins India delivers on its mission of "making people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world".

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
