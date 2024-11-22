Allied Universal Named Presenting Sponsor of 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy Recognizing College Football's Defensive Best

Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Lott IMPACT® Trophy. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is a college football award presented annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

"Allied Universal is the leading defender of safety and security, protecting people, businesses and communities in more than 100 countries around the globe. So, it makes perfect sense for one great defender to present an award to another great defender," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are excited to play a part in recognizing this year's recipient and want to wish all finalists the best of luck."

The Lott IMPACT Trophy was named in honor of Ronnie Lott, a two time All-American for USC and College Football Hall of Fame Inductee. Lott went on to win four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, 10 trips to the Pro Bowl and a spot in Pro Football's Hall of Fame.

Like Lott, the trophy's winner makes an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The nine finalists for the 2024 trophy were announced on Nov. 11. For information on the Lott IMPACT Trophy, visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/

