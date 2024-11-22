Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB55.0 million (US$7.8 million), compared to RMB29.6 million for the same period of last year

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB131.9 million (US$18.8 million), compared to net loss of RMB181.2 million for the same period of last year; net income per diluted ADS was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) for the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB131.9 million (US$18.8 million), compared to Non-GAAP net loss of RMB179.8 million for the same period of last year. We exclude share-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) for the third quarter of 2024

The Company's last-mile delivery business continued to make steady progress in 2024, which generated approximately RMB53.5 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB28.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Moving forward, the Company expects to remain steadfast in its commitment to executing its business transition and simultaneously maintaining prudent cash management to safeguard its balance sheet.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Sales income and others increased by 85.9% to RMB55.0 million (US$7.8 million) from RMB29.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, which was primarily attributable to the increase in sales income generated from last-mile delivery business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased to RMB122.0 million (US$17.4 million) from RMB141.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 5.7% to RMB48.9 million (US$7.0 million) from RMB46.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in service cost related to last-mile delivery business.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 27.5% to RMB58.6 million (US$8.3 million) from RMB80.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the reduce in professional services fees after the Company completed research and consultation for last-mile delivery business in its early stage.

Research and development expenses increased by 29.3% to RMB14.6 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB11.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff salaries as the Company continues to explore new business opportunities.

Loss from operations was RMB67.0 million (US$9.5 million), compared to RMB100.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Interest and investment income, net was RMB228.4 million (US$32.6 million), compared to interest and investment loss of RMB7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of income from investments in the third quarter of 2024.

Gain on derivative instrument was RMB30.2 million (US$4.3 million), compared to loss on derivative instrument of RMB108.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, mainly attributable to the increase in quoted price of the underlying equity securities relating to the derivative instruments we held.

Net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB131.9 million (US$18.8 million), compared to net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders of RMB181.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income per diluted ADS was RMB0.71 (US$0.10).

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB131.9 million (US$18.8 million), compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders of RMB179.8 in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was RMB0.71 (US$0.10).

Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,847.0 million (US$690.7 million) and restricted cash of RMB779.5 million (US$111.1 million). Restricted cash mainly represents security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of short-term borrowings. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.

For the third quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB679.9 million (US$96.9 million), mainly due to the net proceeds from redemption of time and structured deposit. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB541.8 million (US$77.2 million), mainly due to payments of deposit pledged as collateral for derivative instrument. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB638.0 million (US$90.9 million), mainly due to the proceeds from short-term borrowings and partially offset by the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Last-mile Delivery Business

In response to the surging demand for cross-border e-commerce transactions, the Company has proactively sought innovative logistic services and solutions to meet global consumers' expectations for swift and top-tier delivery services. In December 2022, the Company launched its last-mile delivery services under the brand name of "Fast Horse." The business was initially launched on a trial basis and has gradually achieved meaningful scale in Australia during the second quarter of 2023. As of the date of this release, the Company's last-mile delivery service is available in Australia and New Zealand.

Update on Share Repurchase

Our Board approved a share repurchase program in March 2024 to purchase up to US$300 million worth of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs in the next 36 months starting from June 13, 2024. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2024 to November 18, 2024, the Company has in aggregate purchased 12.1 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$25.3 million (an average price of $2.1 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

As of November 18, 2024, the Company had in aggregate purchased 166.4 million ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$719.5 million (an average price of $4.3 per ADS).

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a consumer-oriented technology company. The Company historically focused on providing credit solutions to consumers. Qudian is exploring innovative logistics services to satisfy consumers' demand for e-commerce transactions by leveraging its technology capabilities.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

















Three months ended September 30, (In thousands except for number

2023

2024 of shares and per-share data)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues:











Sales income and others

29,598

55,015

7,840













Total revenues

29,598

55,015

7,840













Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues

(46,279)

(48,913)

(6,970) Sales and marketing

-

(2,123)

(303) General and administrative

(80,796)

(58,580)

(8,348) Research and development

(11,277)

(14,576)

(2,077) Expected credit (loss)/reversal for receivables and other assets (3,974)

2,798

399 Impairment gain/(loss) from other assets

1,258

(604)

(86) Total operating cost and expenses

(141,068)

(121,998)

(17,385) Other operating income

10,668

-

-













Loss from operations

(100,802)

(66,983)

(9,545) Interest and investment (loss)/income, net

(7,099)

228,420

32,550 Gain/(Loss) from equity method investments

1,010

(1,390)

(198) (Loss)/Gain on derivative instruments

(107,969)

30,246

4,310 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

274

(7,898)

(1,125) Other income

10,694

2,030

289 Other expenses

(2,157)

(13,809)

(1,968)













Net (loss)/income before income taxes

(206,049)

170,616

24,313 Income tax expenses

24,821

(38,702)

(5,515)













Net (loss)/income

(181,228)

131,914

18,798













Net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s

shareholders

(181,228)

131,914

18,798



























(Loss)/Earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:











Basic

(0.84)

0.73

0.10 Diluted

(0.84)

0.71

0.10













(Loss)/Earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share

equals 1 ADSs):











Basic

(0.84)

0.73

0.10 Diluted

(0.84)

0.71

0.10













Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares outstanding:











Basic

214,666,223

180,111,125

180,111,125 Diluted

214,666,223

185,092,607

185,092,607













Other comprehensive loss:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,471)

(60,991)

(8,691)













Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(182,699)

70,923

10,107













Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to

Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

(182,699)

70,923

10,107

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2024

2024 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



4,849,019

4,847,011 690,694 Restricted cash



51,984

779,529 111,082 Time and structured deposit



2,948,606

1,988,626 283,377 Short-term investments



1,091,177

485,814 69,228 Accounts receivables



39,418

38,492 5,485 Other current assets



615,275

2,104,961 299,955 Total current assets



9,595,479

10,244,433 1,459,821













Non-current assets:











Right-of-use assets



163,246

163,539 23,304 Investment in equity method investee



150,691

148,701 21,190 Long-term investments



210,448

83,987 11,968 Property and equipment, net



1,410,125

1,450,975 206,762 Intangible assets



2,764

1,668 238 Other non-current assets



469,476

459,272 65,446 Total non-current assets



2,406,750

2,308,142 328,908













TOTAL ASSETS



12,002,229

12,552,575 1,788,729



























QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

































As of June 30,

As of September 30, (In thousands except for number



2024

2024 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings and interest payables



-

720,000 102,599 Short-term lease liabilities



19,789

19,853 2,829 Derivative instruments-liability



248,228

85,795 12,226 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



202,856

188,209 26,820 Income tax payable



25,947

33,728 4,806 Total current liabilities



496,820

1,047,585 149,280













Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities



51,432

51,661 7,362 Total non-current liabilities



51,432

51,661 7,362 Total liabilities



548,252

1,099,246 156,642



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



132

132 19 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 6 Treasury shares



(1,196,636)

(1,263,641) (180,067) Additional paid-in capital



4,031,438

4,026,876 573,825 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



14,434

(46,556) (6,634) Retained earnings



8,604,565

8,736,474 1,244,938













Total shareholders' equity



11,453,977

11,453,329 1,632,087













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



12,002,229

12,552,575 1,788,729

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results





Three months ended September 30,





2023

2024 (In thousands except for number







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

(181,228)

131,914

18,798 Add: Share-based compensation expenses



1,432

-

- Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

(179,796)

131,914

18,798















Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share-basic



(0.84)

0.73

0.10 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share-diluted



(0.84)

0.71

0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic



214,666,223

180,111,125

180,111,125 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted



214,666,223

185,092,607

185,092,607

SOURCE Qudian Inc.