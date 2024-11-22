ZKH Group Limited Enters Strategically Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement with Tmall

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced that it has entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tmall") with respect to the cooperation between the Company's GBB Platform and Tmall's industrial product platform. The Agreement will be effective until October 31, 2026 when it will be automatically renewed unless either party objects.

Under the Agreement, the Company and Tmall will cooperate to explore commercialization models for the market of industrial products, and facilitate the upgrade and expansion of both parties' industrial product supplies. In particular, the Company will arrange for flagship stores of leading industrial product brands to join Tmall's industrial product platform, and Tmall will pro vide tailored services to the stores and coordinate with its various internal teams to offer support.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. The Company also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, the Company empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com .

