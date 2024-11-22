Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Seeking Partner to Develop and Commercialize NP300 Second-Generation Antisecretory Prescription Drug Candidate for Treatment of General Diarrhea in Dogs

Diarrhea is one of the most common reasons for veterinary visits for dogs and the second most common reason for visits to the veterinary emergency room, yet there are currently no FDA-approved drugs to treat general diarrhea in dogs

Canalevia®-CA1, Jaguar's first-generation antisecretory drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs, has received extension of conditional approval by FDA

Jaguar is attending the December 3-5 Pet Connect conference and is available for NP300 partnership discussions at the event

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar"), under its Jaguar Animal Health tradename for the veterinary market, today announced that it is seeking a partner to fund and execute the development and commercialization of NP300, the company's prescription drug candidate for the treatment of general, non-infectious diarrhea in dogs, in exchange for commercial rights to the product in the U.S.

NP300 is a novel antisecretory drug with a similar mechanism of action to Canalevia®-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), the company's conditionally approved prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. NP300 has demonstrated safety in dogs and is sustainably derived from the Croton lechleri tree, the same source as that for crofelemer.

"We look forward to evaluating NP300 for treatment of general, non-infectious diarrhea in dogs, and to identifying a partner organization to fund and execute development and commercialization of the product," said David Sesin, PhD, Jaguar's Chief Manufacturing Officer. "We've been pleased with the marketplace reception of crofelemer for treatment of CID in dogs, and believe there is clearly an unmet need for a product to treat general, non-infectious diarrhea in dogs as well. We estimate that U.S. veterinarians see approximately six million annual cases of acute and chronic diarrhea in dogs. We are attending the Pet Connect conference, which takes place December 3-5, 2024 in Hollywood, California, with the goal of speaking with potential partners about NP300."

Diarrhea is one of the most common reasons for veterinary office visits for dogs and is the second most common reason for visits to the veterinary emergency room, yet there are currently no FDA-approved drug to treat canine diarrhea. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there were an estimated 89.7 million dogs in the United States in 2024, with nearly half (45.5%) of U.S. households owning a dog in 2024. Devastating diarrhea-related dehydration can occur rapidly for the animal, and the lack of control in urban settings where owners don't have easy access to outdoor facilities is a significant problem for families with dogs.

Important Safety Information About Canalevia-CA1

For oral use in dogs only. Not for use in humans. Keep Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) in a secure location out of reach of children and other animals. Consult a physician in case of accidental ingestion by humans. Do not use in dogs that have a known hypersensitivity to crofelemer. Prior to using Canalevia-CA1, rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea. Canalevia-CA1 is a conditionally approved drug indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. The most common adverse reactions included decreased appetite, decreased activity, dehydration, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. Use only as directed. It is a violation of Federal law to use this product other than as directed in the labeling. Conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-552.

