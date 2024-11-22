Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment to Implement Softeon's Warehouse Management System to Enhance Warehouse Operations

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today that Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment, a full-service supply chain services provider, has agreed to implement Softeon's WMS.

Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment operates roughly 3.8 million square feet of dry storage across the United States with 1.1 million containing warehouse racking, which will benefit from Softeon's advanced solutions.

"We are focused on the future and will always strive to have world-class technology and resources to streamline the cost of doing business for our customers," says Brant Seaton, President of Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment. "Our goal is to exceed our customers' expectations, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Softeon and their long track record of innovation and success in the 3PL industry."

Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment's facility operates in an ambient temperature environment, handling diverse client needs with customized programs that cover every phase of fulfillment, from receiving to outbound delivery. With Softeon's robust WMS, Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment will be able to drive greater accuracy and reliability across these processes, while optimizing their technology stack to support future growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with a high-performing company like Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. "We share a common culture that's focused on helping our customers deliver better service to their customers."

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com.

About Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment

KSWF creates a unique warehouse solution for each client by diving deep into challenges and opportunities. We use a proprietary process that includes a consultative style, data analytics, technology integration, and our client's corporate strategy and goals. Our involvement starts at the front end of projects. Freight consolidation, PO management, and order fulfillment to VMI, forward stocking inventories, and 3rd party packaging, we stay involved for the entire process. Companies of all sizes rely on KSWF to understand the importance of their changing environment and the need to minimize disruptions to their supply chain.

