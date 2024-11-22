Laurel Bridge Software Advances Medical Imaging Workflow With New AI and Cloud Innovations at RSNA 2024

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Laurel Bridge Software, a leader in medical imaging workflow solutions, is excited to showcase its latest advancements in workflow technology at RSNA 2024. As AI adoption in healthcare skyrockets, the demand for solutions that deliver seamless AI workflow is growing. Moreover, cloud-hosted models are becoming increasingly popular, requiring healthcare organizations to accelerate their shift to the cloud to support these types of deployments. Laurel Bridge is addressing these challenges with tailored solutions that help healthcare organizations seamlessly scale their AI capabilities while enabling fast, secure, and cost-effective integration with cloud-based algorithms, ultimately simplifying complex imaging workflows, reducing operational costs, and ensuring secure and efficient data exchange across enterprises.

The Next Generation in Imaging Workflow Innovations

Laurel Bridge Software showcases its newest generation of efficient and secure cross-enterprise workflow orchestration, image sharing and AI enablement solutions at RSNA 2024.





Enabling Seamless AI Integration With the AI Workflow Suite (AIWS)

As healthcare organizations expand their use of AI across the imaging enterprise, integrating AI into clinical workflows is more critical than ever. The Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite (AIWS) is specifically designed to enhance AI's clinical utility by embedding it directly into clinical and backend workflows. By automating the flow of imaging data to and from AI algorithms and securely routing results to the point of care, AIWS helps ensure that AI insights are delivered exactly when and where they're needed, enabling radiologists to work more effectively.

Medical Imaging AI Done Right

AIWS empowers healthcare providers to leverage AI's full potential across the continuum of care. By seamlessly integrating the Compass Routing Workflow Manager, Navigator Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager, and Waypoint Encounter & Modality Worklist Manager, a unified ecosystem is created that automates image delivery and results integration across clinical systems, including PACS, VNA, and EHRs.

Key Capabilities of AIWS Include:

Streamlining Data Management : Automates the secure, standards-based flow of imaging data between AI algorithms and clinical systems, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Ensuring Accuracy and Compliance : Matches AI results with the correct patient records, maintaining HIPAA compliance and enterprise security requirements.

Optimizing Workflow Efficiency: Supports complex workflows, allowing AI insights to be quickly incorporated into the master patient record, billing, and treatment planning processes.

For algorithm developers, AIWS provides a robust platform for data standardization, anonymization, and feedback loops essential for algorithm training and optimization. With this solution, healthcare providers and developers alike can accelerate AI deployment and training while maintaining compliance with stringent healthcare standards.

Expanding the Reach of AI With Compass Edge and Exchange

New additions to Compass - the industry's most trusted routing workflow manager - Compass Edge and Compass Exchange work together to streamline data movement and connectivity between on-site hospital systems and cloud-based archives or AI platforms. Positioned on the edge of hospital infrastructure, Compass Edge serves as a powerful enterprise gateway for cross-enterprise workflow orchestration while Compass Exchange enables secure, efficient data sharing that supports AI algorithm processing, off-site radiology reads, and report retrieval.

Key Benefits Include:

Enhanced Cloud Communication and Reduced Costs : Acting as a proxy between hospital nodes and cloud archives, Compass Edge improves communication efficiency while minimizing download traffic from cloud systems through its intelligent, queryable study cache - significantly reducing egress fees.

Advanced Data Translation and Routing : Both solutions support bi-directional DICOM - DICOMweb translation, allowing for flexible routing across multiple cloud or on-premises archives.

Secure and Seamless Data Sharing: Compass Exchange uses DICOMweb standards along with OAuth2/TLS to secure data sharing between imaging systems and AI, without requiring a VPN, enhancing data privacy and reducing deployment complexity.

Together, Compass Edge and Compass Exchange ensure that imaging departments can scale AI and cloud solutions in a cost-effective, secure manner while providing resilient and efficient workflows across cloud and on-premises environments.

"As AI reshapes medical imaging, seamless integration into clinical workflows is crucial to deliver on its promise of operational efficiency and improved patient care," says Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Our solutions, including AIWS, Compass Edge, and Compass Exchange, are purpose-built to support AI-driven initiatives by creating an ecosystem that effortlessly links PACS, VNA, EHR, and AI platforms."

About Laurel Bridge Software

Celebrating 25 years of medical imaging workflow excellence, Laurel Bridge Software is a leading provider of secure, highly configurable enterprise imaging workflow solutions that simplify even the most complex workflows. With thousands of installs in over 50 countries, Laurel Bridge is trusted by top healthcare institutions worldwide to outperform with cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions designed to streamline diagnostic workflows, ensure seamless interoperability, and empower timely and accurate results and exceptional patient care.

Visit Laurel Bridge Software at RSNA24 in Booth 4140 to experience the future of medical imaging workflow solutions firsthand. See the Laurel Bridge AI Workflow Suite in action at RSNA 2024 Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice, in Booth 5104.

