22.11.2024
Sierra Mojada Resources, Inc., Announces Groundbreaking Resolution to End the 5-Year Blockade at Mining Project

The Sierra Mojada Mining Project is set to be Conditionally Lifted

WEST VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Sierra Mojada Resources announces a monumental breakthrough with the UNANIMOUS approval of a RESOLUTION by the "Cooperativa de Explotacion Minera Mlneros Nortenos," CONDITIONALLY ending the five-year blockade at the Silver/Zinc mining project in Sierra Mojada, Mexico.

Merger of Equals: A Path to Resurgence

Sierra Mojada Resources is poised to propose a "Merger of Equals" with the project owners. This strategic alliance represents the most viable and timely solution to address the project's challenges and propel it toward sustainable growth. This strategic alliance aims to:

Restore the project's financial health and ensure its long-term viability.

Enable future operations financing, securing the necessary capital to drive growth and expansion.

Deliver the best possible outcome for all stakeholders, including investors, employees, and the local communities.

Unlocking the Potential of 200,000 Tons of Silver/Zinc Oxides Ore

Sierra Mojada Resources has identified approximately 200,000 tons of high-grade surface silver/zinc oxides ready to be gravimetrically concentrated generating much-needed cash and ensuring the project's financial independence.

A Call to Action for Sustainable Growth

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the stakeholders in the communities of "Sierra Mojada" and "La Esmeralda,", Sierra Mojada Resources, Inc., extends an invitation to all interested parties to join in this transformative journey. Together, we can capitalize on this RESOLUTION and unlock the full potential of the Sierra Mojada mining project creating a thriving enterprise that benefits all stakeholders.

Contact Information:

[Lenic M Rodriguez][200-100 Park Royal South, West Vancouver, B.C. V7T 1A2. CANADA ][(604)871-4160][ConflictResolution@sierramojadaresources.com]

Lenic M Rodriguez, Founder & Executive Chairman

Sierra Mojada Resources, Inc.

www.sierramojadaresources.com

Contact Information

Kevin Heydari
Investor Relations
rdh@canaliscapital.com
(305)776-2100

SOURCE: Sierra Mojada Resources, Inc.

