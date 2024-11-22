Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Big Idea, Inc.: Big Idea Platform and Patent Hacks Forge Strategic Partnership to Take IP Management & AI Services to the Next Level

Finanznachrichten News

This collaboration integrates Patent Hacks AI into Big Idea Platform, enabling users to turn ideas into patent applications within 48 hours.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Big Idea Platform®, a leading provider of next-generation Intellectual Property Management Systems (IPMS), today announced a strategic partnership with Patent Hacks®, an AI-powered service specializing in rapid patent application generation. This collaboration integrates Patent Hacks' cutting-edge services into the Big Idea Platform, empowering users to seamlessly manage their entire IP portfolio and transform ideas and innovation disclosures into patent applications within 48 hours.

Big Idea Platform x Patent Hacks
Strategic Partnership Announcement

"This partnership brings together two forward-thinking companies dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Nate Hecker, CEO at Big Idea Platform. "By integrating trusted AI services into our platform, we enable our users to accelerate their innovation processes and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

"Patent Hacks is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration," said Trevor Skene, CEO at Patent Hacks. "Joining forces with Big Idea Platform allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive solution for managing their entire IP portfolio, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness."

The partnership exemplifies how companies offering complimentary services can collaborate to provide maximum value to their customers. By focusing on their core competencies and combining resources, Big Idea Platform and Patent Hacks are poised to deliver the best products on the market at the most affordable prices.

About Big Idea Platform®

Big Idea is redefining the infrastructure for Intellectual Property (IP) in the digital age. As an all-in-one platform, Big Idea empowers startups, businesses, and organizations to classify, protect, manage, and activate their most valuable assets. By combining advanced security, blockchain technology, and intuitive tools, the platform ensures that intellectual property is not only safeguarded but also enabled for growth, collaboration, and monetization. From trade secrets and patents to digital likeness and generative creations and beyond, Big Idea is building the future of IP management for a connected and innovative world.

About Patent Hacks®

Patent Hacks is an intellectual property service provider and educator dedicated to making IP more accessible. Founded by a team of patent agents and former USPTO patent examiners, they've developed a suite of AI-powered services and a learning platform that revolutionizes the patent application process. By enabling users to convert ideas into patent applications within 48 hours, Patent Hacks accelerates innovation and simplifies the complexities of intellectual property creation. For more information, visit https://www.patenthacks.com/.

Contact Information

Nathan Hecker
CEO
info@bigideaplatform.com

Trevor Skene
CEO
support@patenthacks.com

SOURCE: Big Idea, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.