Big Idea, Inc.: Big Idea Platform and Patent Hacks Forge Strategic Partnership to Take IP Management & AI Services to the Next Level

This collaboration integrates Patent Hacks AI into Big Idea Platform, enabling users to turn ideas into patent applications within 48 hours.

Big Idea Platform®, a leading provider of next-generation Intellectual Property Management Systems (IPMS), today announced a strategic partnership with Patent Hacks®, an AI-powered service specializing in rapid patent application generation. This collaboration integrates Patent Hacks' cutting-edge services into the Big Idea Platform, empowering users to seamlessly manage their entire IP portfolio and transform ideas and innovation disclosures into patent applications within 48 hours.

Big Idea Platform x Patent Hacks

Strategic Partnership Announcement

"This partnership brings together two forward-thinking companies dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Nate Hecker, CEO at Big Idea Platform. "By integrating trusted AI services into our platform, we enable our users to accelerate their innovation processes and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

"Patent Hacks is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration," said Trevor Skene, CEO at Patent Hacks. "Joining forces with Big Idea Platform allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive solution for managing their entire IP portfolio, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness."

The partnership exemplifies how companies offering complimentary services can collaborate to provide maximum value to their customers. By focusing on their core competencies and combining resources, Big Idea Platform and Patent Hacks are poised to deliver the best products on the market at the most affordable prices.

About Big Idea Platform®

Big Idea is redefining the infrastructure for Intellectual Property (IP) in the digital age. As an all-in-one platform, Big Idea empowers startups, businesses, and organizations to classify, protect, manage, and activate their most valuable assets. By combining advanced security, blockchain technology, and intuitive tools, the platform ensures that intellectual property is not only safeguarded but also enabled for growth, collaboration, and monetization. From trade secrets and patents to digital likeness and generative creations and beyond, Big Idea is building the future of IP management for a connected and innovative world.

About Patent Hacks®

Patent Hacks is an intellectual property service provider and educator dedicated to making IP more accessible. Founded by a team of patent agents and former USPTO patent examiners, they've developed a suite of AI-powered services and a learning platform that revolutionizes the patent application process. By enabling users to convert ideas into patent applications within 48 hours, Patent Hacks accelerates innovation and simplifies the complexities of intellectual property creation. For more information, visit https://www.patenthacks.com/ .

View the original press release on newswire.com.