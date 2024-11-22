Katalon, Inc.: Katalon Ranks Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Katalon , a leading provider of software test automation solutions, is thrilled to announce it ranked 111 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Katalon grew 1,073% over the past three years, solidifying its position as a driving force in the evolution of software testing.

Katalon's growth has been fueled by its commitment to addressing the evolving demands of modern quality assurance practices. Factors such as the rapid adoption of AI-augmented testing tools, the rise of generative AI in test automation, and a relentless focus on customer-centric innovation have propelled the company's success.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.

"Katalon's mission has always been about enabling enterprises to accelerate software delivery without compromising on quality," said Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon. "This recognition from Deloitte reflects not just our remarkable growth, but the trust and adoption we've earned from customers worldwide. By continuously investing in AI-powered solutions, we've redefined how software teams build, test, and launch with confidence."

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, AI-augmented software quality management platform that enables quality assurance, developer, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016 and servicing customers in over 80 countries, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com .

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

