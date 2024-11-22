Company co-founder Peter Carlsson steps down from CEO position at Northvolt in the wake of Chapter 11 announcement in the United States. The Swedish battery maker has embarked on a debt restructuring process and is seeking new sources of funding. From ESS News Peter Carlsson has resigned as CEO of Swedish battery maker Northvolt, one day after the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Carlsson has led the company since he co-founded it in 2016. Northvolt announced it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the United States on Nov. 21, 2024. A ...

