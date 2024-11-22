In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar production across much of Europe is expected to dip over the weekend as a significant low-pressure system draws polar air across the continent, bringing the first large widespread snowfall of the season. Solar production across much of Europe is expected to dip over the weekend as a significant low-pressure system draws polar air across the continent, bringing the first large widespread snowfall of the season, according to analysis using the Solcast API. France, Germany, Scotland, and parts of Eastern Europe are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...