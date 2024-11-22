Libraro's Crowdcube campaign opens doors in publishing

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Libraro, the community-driven platform dedicated to democratising access in publishing, has launched its Crowdcube campaign (Register now).This initiative invites readers, writers, and book lovers to join its mission of creating a more inclusive literary ecosystem. With £2.5 million already raised, the campaign aims to secure the final funds needed for its January 2025 launch, empowering the next generation of literary talent.

"Every great story deserves a chance to be told," says Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO, Libraro. "Libraro brings together writers, readers, and publishers in a way that opens doors for emerging voices while strengthening the literary community. This crowdfund is about more than raising funds-it's about creating a shared future where stories can thrive."

Libraro has already gained the backing of industry leaders. David Roche, Chair of the London Book Fair and former CEO of Borders, has joined as Chairman, lending his three decades of publishing expertise. "I've seen countless platforms attempt to solve the manuscript discovery challenge, but Libraro's collaborative approach is truly unique," says Roche. "It offers tools that benefit writers, readers, and publishers alike, enhancing the ecosystem without replacing its foundations."

Libraro empowers writers to build audiences while keeping full ownership of their work. Readers can discover fresh voices and actively support the stories they love. Publishers and literary agents gain unique insights into reader engagement, helping them identify the next generation of literary stars. By bridging talent and opportunity, Libraro creates a literary community where everyone wins.

"I've spent my career helping brands and innovators make their impact," says Paul Manning, Libraro's Chief Marketing Officer. "Libraro isn't just a platform; it's a movement to give talented writers the visibility they deserve while providing readers and publishers with tools that truly make a difference. I'm proud to be part of something that's leveling the playing field for storytelling." Joining them is CFO Sead Haxhijaha, whose financial leadership ensures Libraro's growth while staying true to its community-driven mission.

"This crowdfund is about more than investment-it's about empowering a literary community," adds Shillova. "Help us create opportunities for every voice, every reader, and every story. Together, we can make it happen."

Libraro's Crowdcube campaign offers the chance to back the platform that's transforming access to publishing. Join the movement and help shape the future of storytelling.

About Libraro

Founded in 2023, Libraro connects readers, writers, and publishers in a vibrant literary community. By combining audience engagement with actionable insights, it helps writers grow, readers discover fresh voices, and publishers identify the next bestsellers. With a mission to democratise access to the publishing industry, Libraro is building a collaborative ecosystem where every voice can be heard.

Learn more at www.libraro.io.

