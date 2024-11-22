Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
ECCO Ankle Boots: The Winter Style Staple Spotted on Maddie Ziegler and Poppy Delevingne

Finanznachrichten News

Step out in the season's most versatile ankle boots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECCO's ankle boots take centre stage for Autumn/Winter 2024. As seen on American actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler, as well as British actress and model Poppy Delevingne, these versatile boots are perfect for elevating your cold-weather wardrobe - poised to become this season's ultimate staple.

ECCO's modern take on boots and bags for Autumn/Winter 2024 showcases timeless ankle boots and bags reimagined to carry you through the season in style. Maddie Ziegler and Poppy Delevingne are both spotted in ECCO's walkable block heeled ankle boots, ideal for city living. Known for its premium footwear and leather goods, ECCO combines all-day comfort with style through its signature FLUIDFORM® technology, which molds to the shape of the foot. These true wardrobe classics are just asking to be taken out for a spin.

Available in a variety of colours and finishes, Maddie Ziegler wears the ECCO SCULPTED LX 55 Chelsea boots in croc-embossed burgundy leather and the ECCO Tote in black. Poppy Delevingne styles the ECCO METROPOLE SEOUL 45 designed by creative partner Natacha Ramsay-Levi in timeless black, paired with the ECCO Sail Bag in burgundy.

ECCO boots and bags are available now at ecco.com and selected stores globally.

SOCIAL MEDIA
ECCO @ECCO
@maddieziegler
@poppydelevingne

IMAGE CREDITS
Maddie Ziegler: Kristen Jan Wong
Poppy Delevingne: Ricky Virgil Moran

ABOUT ECCO
Founded in Denmark in 1963, ECCO is an iconic brand for the modern family. Based on minimalist Danish design, premium-quality leathers created at the brand's own tanneries and innovative technologies, ECCO's success stands on shoes that deliver all-day comfort. ECCO makes shoes to last for every family member, no matter the constellation. A responsible company that manages all aspects of the value chain, from leather and shoe production to retail, ECCO employs more than 22,000 people worldwide with products sold in 93 countries. ecco.com

PRESS CONTACT

Lewis.Coffey@karlaotto.com

LINK TO WEBSITE

DE: Light Formal I ECCO® Official Online Store

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a5b1d38-0f1d-4035-af40-c3ca3b6ed178
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd258145-a97c-4207-9bbe-12fb1e3d4c4a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e14f6a-4513-4455-bd51-d322553077c3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64f5ed6b-cd64-47a6-bee2-e9ad84090452
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1827ec18-bd4d-498c-93de-ba23de9a38ec
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6d3ebb4-51cc-4592-9ccf-b4795fe240b8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c707ac27-4ada-48e3-a05c-4e101670349e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21f1715-d2fe-45c3-8a03-49a6f22b2d5f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4c0667a-1698-4f49-a7b1-f65024c09f06
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bad120a8-ec39-4913-94bd-4c23962fc479


