This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Amila Colakhodzic, Senior Originator and Client coverage at Austria-based Kommunalkredit. She says she constantlly prioritize open communication and inclusivity while challenging biases. "Despite women being the largest untapped resource in renewable energy, the solar sector has improved significantly. Since transitioning from wind to solar in 2018, I've witnessed technological advancements and increased diversity, with women taking on technical, commercial, legal, and leadership roles," she states. The renewable energy sector should provide ...

