22.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
Recording of AS Kalve Coffee webinar on the public offering of its shares (IPO)

Finanznachrichten News
On November 21, 2024 Kalve Coffee organized a webinar about its ongoing public
share offering (IPO). 

During the webinar KALVE's co-founder and chairman of the board Gatis Zemanis,
the company's financial director Janis Viesturs Zegners, and KALVE's main green
coffee supplier Allan Botrel from the SanCoffee cooperative in Brazil presented
KALVE's business model, growth story, the most important market trends, and the
IPO offering. 

The recording of the webinar is available online:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RpjuGexfp0&list=PLeOLX3TaNx_9beN29GiSABM4b-SRJE
hJ2
and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the
attachment. 

Main terms of the offering
AS Kalve Coffee offers up to 250,000 shares to investors in Latvia and Estonia.
The price of one share is 6.00 EUR. The offering will run from November 13 to
November 29. It is planned that the shares will be admitted to trading to the
Nasdaq Riga First North share list after the IPO. More information about the
public offering of shares (IPO) is available here: KALVE 

About AS Kalve Coffee
AS Kalve Coffee is a brand created by coffee professionals to develop and
strengthen the culture of specialty coffee production, preparation and
enjoyment in the Baltic region. Kalve Coffee started its operation at the
beginning of 2019. KALVE's core values ??are excellent coffee and service
quality, honesty, excellent product design and responsible behaviour in all
processes. The company has obtained the B-Corp sustainability certificate and
works on the principle that all parties involved are winners. The company has
created the largest specialty coffee roastery in the Baltics with a production
capacity of 60,000 kg per month, thus ensuring efficient coffee production. The
company has its own four cafes/shops in Riga and one concept in Dusseldorf,
Germany, which was opened together with partners. In 2023 the company received
the "Latvian Sustainable Management Award" from the Bank of Latvia. 

Additional information
Gatis Zemanis
Chairman of the Board
+371 26330322
gatis@kalvecoffee.com

Legal disclaimer: The information contained in this announcement does not
constitute investment advice or an offer. Any investment decision is acceptable
taking into account the Information document published: KALVE ID

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261647
