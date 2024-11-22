

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - The global cryptocurrency market is growing, with nearly 600 million participants and a market cap of $3.2 trillion, reflecting a 121.1% increase over the past year. However, newcomers face challenges such as complex registration, KYC processes, and the need to understand concepts like wallets, gas fees, and cross-chain transactions, making it difficult for many to fully access wealth opportunities.



To lower entry barriers, AlphaX.com introduced email login in September, allowing easy registration and login without complex KYC, password management, or private key storage. At the end of November, AlphaX will launch a new feature enabling users to buy popular meme tokens directly with USDT, helping them seize investment opportunities quickly.



Email Login Feature

Email login is the preferred choice for the vast majority of cryptocurrency users because it aligns with their everyday trading habits. Unlike wallet-based logins, which require a complicated wallet creation process and a deeper understanding of Web3 concepts, email login eliminates these hurdles, making it much easier for new users to get started. Many beginners are discouraged by the complexities of creating a wallet, backing up recovery phrases, and managing private keys.



At AlphaX , new users can simply register with their familiar email address and quickly gain access to the platform, enabling them to start trading cryptocurrencies with ease. This streamlined registration process significantly lowers the entry barrier and makes the platform more accessible, allowing users to dive into crypto trading without unnecessary delays.



AlphaX's email login is further enhanced with two key security features: Privy and 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). Privy offers a secure email-based login experience, allowing users to verify their identity seamlessly without the need for passwords or private keys. This simplifies the login process while ensuring high-level protection for user accounts. Additionally, 2FA provides an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity through a second factor, such as Google Authenticator. This added protection safeguards accounts from unauthorized access, giving users peace of mind and enhancing the overall security of their transactions.



USDT Buys All Memes

In recent months, memecoins have surged in popularity, becoming one of the most talked-about investment trends in the current bull market. The excitement around memecoins is driven not only by their humor and entertainment value but also by their potential for mass adoption. However, despite their massive reach and market appeal, traditional buying channels often create obstacles for users trying to participate. Complex processes such as wallet creation, private key management, and on-chain transactions pose significant barriers, especially for cryptocurrency newcomers.



To address these challenges, Alphax will launch a groundbreakingon-chain memecoin buying feature this month. This new functionality simplifies the entire process-from registration to discovery, search, and trading-enabling any user withUSDT to directly purchase early-stage memecoins and seize investment opportunities before they hit major exchanges.



This feature is part of AlphaX's"Memeshot" project, which focuses on maximizing meme trading and gaming profitability. The project introduces four key capabilities that make trading memecoins faster, easier, and more accessible than ever:



Zero Barrier to Entry Trade withUSDT, no KYC, no gas fees, and easy email login-making it incredibly simple for users to get started.



Max Memes Wealth Potential Access the hottest and most complete memes, tech-powered with a2-minute listing rotation that ensures only the most promising tokens are available.



Fast On-chain Memes Futures Listing A dedicated listing channel for on-chain memecoins, enabling faster listings compared to traditional centralized exchanges (CEXs).



Same Trading Experience as Top CEXs Enjoy seamless trading with K-line charts, instant execution, and PNL tracking, all available on both the app and web platform.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AlphaX AlphaX is transforming how users access the crypto market. By removing barriers like complex wallet setups, private key management, and high transaction fees,AlphaX makes it easier than ever to trade and invest in the latest crypto trends. Whether you're an experienced trader or new to crypto,AlphaX offers a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform that empowers everyone to capitalize on the growing memecoin market.

