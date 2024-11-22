Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ERTW | ISIN: US49845K1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.11.24
15:41 Uhr
36,725 US-Dollar
+0,130
+0,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAVIYO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAVIYO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaviyo vs Mailchimp: Top Email Marketing Platform Review and Comparison Published by Compare Before Buying

Finanznachrichten News

Compare Before Buying Has Released a Comparison Article Recognizing Klaviyo as the Leading Email Marketing Platform for Data-Driven Businesses

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Compare Before Buying, a trusted source for business insights, has released a comprehensive evaluation of Klaviyo and Mailchimp, with Klaviyo emerging as the leading email marketing platform for data-driven businesses.



Top Email Marketing Platform

  • Klaviyo- a marketing automation platform with specialized tools designed to streamline eCommerce SMS and email marketing

Klaviyo is a Boston-based marketing automation platform that empowers over 151,000 companies to build and nurture customer relationships using real-time data. Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo bridges the gap between data, analytics, and marketing. Today, its core features - data activation, personalized communication channels, and guided marketing - help businesses achieve scalable growth by enhancing customer targeting, engagement, and lifetime value.

Klaviyo Named as the Top Email Marketing Platform

Compare Before Buying has published a comparison article of email marketing platforms, naming Klaviyo as its top choice for businesses seeking growth-oriented, data-driven solutions.

The article highlighted Klaviyo's powerful segmentation capabilities. The platform allows businesses to build highly targeted, behavior-based segments with ease. Through its deep integration with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce, Klaviyo provides real-time customer data access. This allows businesses to create hyper-targeted campaigns, significantly improving engagement and conversion rates.

Klaviyo's in-depth analytics go beyond standard open and click rates to offer revenue-centric insights such as customer lifetime value, revenue per email, and purchase frequency. For growth-focused businesses, Klaviyo's data-driven reporting provides a clearer understanding of what drives sales.

Features

Klaviyo

Mailchimp

Free Plan

Access to all email features, limited by send volume

Limited features; many locked behind paid plans

Customer Support

Faster response, better support; email support for all tiers; chat support for paid plans

Slower response; 30 days support for new users

CRM

Advanced segmentation and customer journey mapping

Basic CRM, limited eCommerce tracking

Segmentation

Unlimited dynamic segmentation; real-time updates

Limited to 5 conditions for segments; static lists

Email Design

Extensive customizable eCommerce templates

Basic templates

Automation

Advanced automation capabilities with detailed flows

Basic automation

Reporting & Analytics

Detailed analytics available to all users

Basic analytics on free plan; advanced features on higher tiers

Integrations

Strong native integration with Shopify and other tools

Integrated with various tools, less focused on eCommerce

Abandoned Cart Campaigns

Pre-built flows optimized for eCommerce platforms

Access abandoned cart campaigns requires a paid plan

While Mailchimp integrates with e-commerce platforms, it lacks Klaviyo's in-depth data sync capabilities. In addition, Mailchimp offers limited basic segmentation tools. The platform's segmentation capabilities are effective for small-scale campaigns, but its functionality does not reach the depth Klaviyo provides for businesses that rely on advanced customer insights.

Click here to browse Klaviyo's email marketing solutions. For a more in-depth analysis, please visit the Compare Before Buying website.

About Compare Before Buying: Compare Before Buying provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Compare Before Buying may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact Information

Drew Thomas
Chief Publishing Officer
hello@comparebeforebuying.com

SOURCE: Compare Before Buying

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.