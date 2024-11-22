Manimal Tales Unveils Two New Personalized Christmas-Themed Books to Spread Holiday Magic and Joy!

Manimal Tales is delighted to announce the release of two magical and personalized Christmas books that promise to bring laughter, wonder, and holiday cheer to your family: Santa's Visit to Your House and How I Saved Santa from Pinky & Ponky! . These heartwarming stories put your children at the center of the adventure, making the holiday season even more memorable!

Santa's Visit to Your House - A story for up to 4 children!

Have you ever wondered what Santa sees when he makes a stop at your home? In this delightful tale, Santa tiptoes in on Christmas Eve to deliver presents to your sleeping children-but things don't go quite as planned. Santa's quiet mission turns into a fun-filled moment of surprise when he accidentally wakes the kids!

Told from Santa's perspective, this charming story is full of humor, magic, and holiday warmth. With options to personalize the story for up to four children, their last name, and even your hometown, it's a one-of-a-kind keepsake that captures the magic of Christmas Eve. You can also add a special dedication to make it even more meaningful.

How I Saved Santa from Pinky & Ponky!

Step into a mischievous Christmas tale where your child becomes the hero! Two naughty imps, Pinky and Ponky, are up to no good - they're plotting to kidnap Santa and steal all the toys, threatening to ruin Christmas for everyone. But just as all seems lost, your brave little one steps in to save the day and rescue Santa in the nick of time!

With rhyming text, playful illustrations, and plenty of festive fun, this story immerses your child in a magical adventure. It's a wonderful way to celebrate their imagination, courage, and the true spirit of Christmas.



The Magic of Personalization

Both books are designed to make your child the star of their very own holiday adventure. Add their name, hometown, and a heartfelt message to create a unique keepsake that will have them beaming with excitement every time they read it.

"Our goal with these new books is to make the holidays extra magical by placing kids right in the middle of their own Christmas stories," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "Whether they're saving Santa from mischievous imps or sneaking a peek at Santa's visit, these tales capture the imagination, and joy that make Christmas so special. It's not just a book-it's a memory your child will treasure for years."

With vibrant illustrations, engaging storytelling, and endless holiday cheer, these books are perfect for family reading time, thoughtful gifts, or creating new traditions that last a lifetime.

Both How I Saved Santa from Pinky & Ponky! and Santa's Visit to Your House are now available on the Manimal Tales website , Etsy , and Amazon stores. Don't miss the chance to make this Christmas one to remember with the magic of personalized storytelling!

About Manimal Tales

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized children's books, dedicated to making every child the hero of their own story. With beautifully crafted tales that spark creativity, joy, and a love for reading, Manimal Tales creates unforgettable experiences that families will cherish. Discover the magic of personalized storytelling at manimaltales.com .

