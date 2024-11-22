Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
22.11.24
16:41 Uhr
23,540 Euro
-0,320
-1,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,42023,44017:23
23,42023,44017:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 16:34 Uhr
SCOR announces the availability to the public of the Offer Document and the Other Information Document regarding its tender offer on MRM

Press release
November 22, 2024 - N° 18

SCOR announces the availability to the public of the Offer Document and the Other Information Document regarding its tender offer on MRM

To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR's website here.

The AMF press release is also available as an attachment below.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer




As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.




The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.




For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)


Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)







Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)







Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)




All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachments

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22bed5eb-2c6f-4e00-a211-824f8fe24893)
  • SCOR public tender offer for MRM - AMF press release of November 22, 2024 [FR] (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1e01d84-7a9b-49f2-b7af-f41a5a0040b0)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
