BoucL Énergie says it will install wooden-framed parking canopies in southern France, as part of a future collective self-consumption plan. From pv magazine France French startup BoucL Énergi, a subsidiary of EverWatt, is constructing photovoltaic canopies on a municipal parking lot on Chemin de la Carrierasse in Saint-Quentin-la-Poterie, Gard, in southern France. The solar carports will support a collective self-consumption initiative that involves the municipality, local businesses, craftsmen, and shops, aiming to enhance sustainable energy use within the community. "We have just signed the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...