Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 16:38 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HARMAN India Wins Silver as Responsible Investor of the Year at the Climate Action Summit 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / HARMAN
Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

We are excited to share that HARMAN has been recognized with the Silver Award for Responsible Investor of the Year at the Climate Action Summit 2024, organized by ET Edge (Times of India Group). This award is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability in our business.

As a company, we believe that the future of technology must be aligned with the future of our planet. Over the past few years, HARMAN's Consumer Audio and HARMAN India teams have taken steps to reduce our environmental impacts, and this award highlights the significant strides we've made.

Driving Sustainable Innovation Across Our Products

Some of our most popular speakers and sound systems, are now built with materials that reduce their environmental footprint. By incorporating recycled materials and optimizing our designs for longevity and ease of repair, we embed sustainability into the product design, aiming to maximize the positive impacts. We are ensuring that these products have a positive impact on both our customers and the environment.

For example, some of our best-selling audio products, such as the JBL PartyBox 320, now come with replaceable batteries, empowering users to continue enjoying their devices for longer periods without needing to replace the entire product. By creating devices that are more durable and easier to repair, we help to reduce waste and support a more sustainable future.

Sustainable Packaging

In addition to product innovations, we've made great strides in sustainable packaging. Our approach focuses on reducing the use of plastics and other non-recyclable materials, opting instead for eco-friendly alternatives that are better for the environment. To learn more about the ways we are incorporating sustainable packaging for our customers, check out HARMAN's latest sustainability report.

Looking Ahead: Innovating for a Sustainable Future

At HARMAN, we are committed to thriving responsibly and sustainably. We do this through local community engagement, responsible manufacturing and mindful product evolution.

This recognition as Responsible Investor of the Year reaffirms our belief that we can lead the way in sustainable innovation while continuing to deliver the high-quality products our customers love. We are proud of what we have achieved and excited for the future as we continue to evolve our practices and products for a greener world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.