HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) ("LandBridge") today announced it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of approximately 5,800 largely contiguous surface acres in Lea County, New Mexico, expanding LandBridge's holdings into a new area of the Delaware Basin.

The land supports existing water infrastructure, including produced water handling facilities and supply water infrastructure. LandBridge believes the acreage is well-positioned to drive further revenue growth through additional water infrastructure, including a potential distribution hub for water supply into New Mexico by WaterBridge, an affiliate of LandBridge and a leading water midstream platform.

Together with the recent acquisition in Winkler County, Texas, and agreement to acquire the Wolf Bone Ranch, LandBridge has now announced or closed acquisitions totaling ~53,080 acres in the fourth quarter of 2024 at a blended 2025E EBITDA1 multiple of 7.6x, which is expected to result in the following:

Total owned surface acreage of ~272,000 following closing of the Wolf Bone Ranch acquisition;

Greater than 20% accretion to 2025E FCF 1 per common share; and

per common share; and An increase in 2025 Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to between $170 million and 190 million assuming the closing of the Wolf Bone Ranch acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The acquisitions have been or are expected to be funded with a mix of equity and debt financing, including proceeds from LandBridge's recently-announced private placement of 5.8 million Class A shares, resulting in an estimated pro forma LQA net leverage1, 2 of 2.7x, with an estimated $113 million in pro forma liquidity. Following the closing of the private placement, LandBridge's management team and financial sponsor, Five Point Energy, will own an approximate 70% ownership interest in LandBridge.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See a note on non-GAAP financial measures below.

(2) See a note on Pro Forma LQA Net Leverage below.

Additional information regarding the details of this acquisition and other recently closed and announced acquisitions has been provided via webcast on the Investor's section of LandBridge's website at https://ir.landbridgeco.com/overview/default.aspx.

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns approximately 227,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-basin in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and natural gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage oil and natural gas production and broader industrial development. Since its founding in 2021, LandBridge has served as one of the leading land management businesses within the Delaware Basin. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Energy LLC, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin.

About Five Point

Five Point Energy is a private equity firm focused on building businesses within the environmental water management, surface management and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans who have had successful careers investing in, building, and running midstream infrastructure companies. Five Point's strategy is to buy and build assets, create companies, and grow them into sustainable enterprises with premier management teams and industry-leading E&P partners. Based in Houston, Five Point targets equity investments up to $1 billion and has approximately $7 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For more information about Five Point Energy, please visit: www.fivepointenergy.com.

