Laurel Road: What to Consider When Developing a Student Loan Repayment Strategy

For student loan borrowers, finding the right repayment strategy can mean significant savings. However, with options as diverse as refinancing and forgiveness, the road isn't always straightforward and may involve pursuing several paths at once.

Here's what to consider when developing a student loan repayment strategy.

Conduct thorough research

Conducting research is the first step borrowers should take as they prepare to start their student loan repayment journey. From the start, it's important for borrowers to get a clear picture of the types of student loans they have - private, federal, or both? - and the amount of student loan debt they're in.

Researching options such as refinancing as well as various student loan repayment and forgiveness plans thoroughly can be time-consuming but worthwhile. Federal borrowers could potentially be eligible for forgiveness through the Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) or Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) programs. With so many options and a frequently changing federal student loan policy environment, thorough research is the key to taking advantage of student loan management opportunities that save money or otherwise align with financial goals.

Decide whether refinancing is right

When a borrower refinances their student loan(s), their existing loan(s) are paid off by a new lender and new loan is issued with preferable repayment terms. While each lender will have their own criteria for deciding on a borrower's rate and terms, they generally look at credit history, debt-to-income ratio (DTI), and income.

For borrowers with good credit, low DTI, and a stable income, refinancing could mean qualifying for a lower interest rate. Note that borrowers with federal student loans will lose access to options to federal student loan repayment and forgiveness options such as IDR and PSLF. For this reason, a student loan refinance typically makes sense for borrowers with private student loans who can qualify for a lower interest rate. Refinancing can also be part of an efficient debt repayment strategy for borrowers with a mix of private and federal student loans.

Figure out a repayment plan that works

Many federal student loan borrowers who are struggling with payments on the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan could be eligible to switch to an Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan, which sets up a repayment structure based on their income and family size. IDR plans also lead to eventual forgiveness after a certain period of qualifying repayment. Once enrolled in IDR plan, borrowers must certify their income and family size yearly, and their monthly payment amount could change based on these factors.

Borrowers with federal Direct Loans working full-time at a government or qualifying nonprofit organization could be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). In this program, borrowers who make 120 qualifying monthly payments can have their remaining student loan balance forgiven.

Additionally, many profession-specific student loan repayment and forgiveness programs - such as Nurse Corps Loan Repayment, Teacher Loan Forgiveness, and Attorney Student Loan Repayment - could be available to borrowers depending on their career type.

Understand what documentation or tracking is needed

Documentation is an essential part of any student loan repayment strategy. For borrowers on the path to forgiveness through PSLF, IDR, or other forgiveness programs, understanding what forms are needed and staying on top of the necessary documentation can mean the difference between being accepted or rejected when it's time to apply for forgiveness.

Tracking and documentation are important even for borrowers not pursuing student loan forgiveness. Keep track of student loan payments, budgets, and income can foster financial peace of mind and help borrowers stay on the path to freedom from student loan debt.

Work with an expert

With so many options for student repayment and forgiveness, borrowers may benefit from the help of a student loan specialist. With the help of a knowledgeable expert, student loan borrowers can better understand their options, create a personalized repayment strategy, and stay on track to student loan freedom.

