China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says developers installed 181. 3 GW of new PV capacity from January to October 2024, including 20. 42 GW in October alone. China's NEA said its latest statistics show that developers installed 20. 42 GW of new PV capacity in October, bringing total solar installations for the year to 181. 3 GW as of the end of the month. The nation's total installed power generation capacity rose 14. 5% year on year to 3. 19 TW. Solar accounted for 790 GW of the total, up 48% year on year. Wind capacity also expanded, climbing 20. 3% to 490 GW. China Energy Engineering ...

