Pricing Software Market Skyrockets to $2,875.61 Million by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Epicor Software Corp, PROS Holdings Inc and Revalize, Inc | The Insight Partners

The global pricing software market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $2,875.61 million by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by increasing penetration of mobile devices and boosting the subscription base for pricing management software or platforms.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Pricing Software Market is observing significant growth. Business processes are becoming increasingly dependent on the cloud and advanced automation systems. Thus, rising upgrades in existing legacy pricing management and optimization software and the growing need for competitive pricing strategies are driving the pricing software market.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Pricing Software market comprises a vast array of wall and deck mount which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Pricing Software Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Pricing Software Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital transformation globally and continuous growth in manufacturing industry. The market, valued at $1,204.44 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2031.

Considering the current environment where inflation, consumer awareness, and the number of players are increasing, pricing has become one of the important factors as it affects the overall business and its growth. Competitive pricing strategies help companies across the globe to reduce losses and increase the profitability of the company by analyzing a variety of factors that are affecting the pricing of particular goods and services. One of the factors that allow users to understand is price elasticity and demand dynamics. Price elasticity is one of the notable factors in the business as it measures customer sensitivity toward price changes. This helps identify consumer behavior and further optimize the price accordingly. In addition, it also helps analyze the competitors' prices across the sales channels. With this data, companies can come up with competitive prices as the competition is getting fierce and the need for competitive advantages is increasing. This competitive pricing strategy is highly beneficial in setting dynamic prices. Owing to the increased penetration of e-commerce and other online marketplaces, the trends of dynamic prices have increased. Pricing software helps the users not only identify customer behavior and competitors' analysis but also helps in pricing management across the sales channel, which ultimately leads to increased adoption of the pricing software.

Digital Transformation globally: Digital technologies are transforming how businesses and consumers operate across the globe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rapid rise in the adoption of digital technologies. Digitization saved many companies during the pandemic as they adapted to remote work cultures and online operations. Developing economies such as India, China, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are adopting advanced digital technologies in various sectors, such as manufacturing, manufacturing, e-commerce and retail, and IT and telecom, to enhance productivity and economic growth. For instance, the Digital India initiatives launched by the Indian government improved the online infrastructure and increased internet accessibility in most of the rural areas. With these initiatives, the penetration of e-commerce and other online marketplaces increased, ultimately driving the demand and production of consumer goods. Many companies across the globe are prioritizing digital transformation over other upgrades of business processes.

Data analytics has become a powerful tool for businesses to benefit from valuable insights and make informed decisions due to the massive amount of data generated. Data analytics is experiencing a revolution in tools, technologies, applications, and adoption. The industry is evolving rapidly, and companies are heavily investing in turning data and analytics into competitive advantage. According to most big data experts, the amount of data generated is expected to increase dramatically during the forecast period. For instance, the report from Seagate's Data Age 2025 estimates that the amount of data generated worldwide is expected to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025. The massive increase in the number of people working from home or remote locations, studying, and spending time on the internet is driving data expansion. Such a high amount of data, when processed with the help of artificial intelligence integrated within the pricing software, is expected to provide a detailed and very insightful analysis to its end users, which will help them to optimize and manage the price.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pricing Software Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the market is divided into cloud based and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest share of the pricing software market in 2023.

Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held the largest share of the Pricing Software market in 2023.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into manufacturing, travel and hospitality, it and telecom, retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, BFSI and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest share of the pricing software market in 2023.

The Pricing Software market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Pricing Software Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Epicor Software Corp

PROS Holdings Inc

Revalize, Inc

Competera Limited

Price f(x) AG

Prisync

Webcentric D.O.O.

Zilliant Inc

BlackCurve Solutions Limited

Skuuudle

PriceBeam

Flintfox

Sniffie Software Ltd.

Eversight

Minderest

Wiser Solutions, Inc.

Reactev

Price Edge

Toptal, LLC

Retalon

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Pricing Software Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"The vision of Sniffie, a startup from Helsinki, Finland is to democratize ecommerce by enabling the equal use of machine learning in pricing for small and mid-sized ecommerce businesses. To reach this goal, Sniffie secured a total of US$2.75M seed funding."

"Wiser Solutions launched the next iteration of its Commerce Execution Suite, with enhanced offerings in its Price Intelligence, Reseller Intelligence, and Retail Execution products. These improvements are made possible due to strategic partnerships in the commerce execution space and targeted investments into product and feature enhancements specific to the everyday jobs of prospects and customers."

"Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a global strategic partnership with Retalon, a leader in retail AI and predictive analytics solutions. The partnership will enable Retail and CPG organizations to gain better customer insights, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency."

"In 2023, Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced that for the second time in a row, it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2023. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ is a comprehensive solution that streamlines the quoting process by automating configuration, pricing, and quoting. It enables businesses to handle complex product configurations efficiently, set accurate pricing based on rules, and automate the generation of professional quotes. Epicor CPQ can be used as a standalone product or integrated with the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud."

"In 2024, Flintfox was named a member of the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle 2024/2025 for the eighth year running. The Inner Circle is one of the ways in which Microsoft recognizes its partners and is an exclusive peer-to-peer network between partners and Microsoft executives and leaders. As a member of Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle, Flintfox has access to exclusive resources and early visibility of the Microsoft product roadmap, ensuring the circle can continue to enhance and develop the Flintfox solution in line with customers' needs and infrastructure."

Pricing Software Market Drivers, Challenges, Future Outlook and Opportunities:

According to the experts, the more data is processed within the pricing software, the more accurate results can be obtained. Thus, massive data generation, increased investments in data analytic tools, and the presence of AI-integrated pricing software are expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the pricing software market.

According to Cisco, by 2024, ~75% of startups in Canada will have a digital-first strategy. Moreover, over 50% of SMEs reorganized their company structure in Canada. The rising adoption of digital technologies has increased the demand for the replacement of conventional pricing management and data collection methods. The growing preference for digital transformation is driving the pricing software market.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, travel and hospitality, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, BFSI, and others. The manufacturing industry registered the largest market share of 23.6% in 2023 in the pricing software market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In manufacturing, companies are required to migrate data while upgrading enterprise resource planning platforms. The companies are investing in building new data warehouses and advanced pricing analytics tools by moving their existing systems to the cloud platform. Cloud migration service is gaining popularity in the manufacturing sector owing to its benefits, such as cost savings, improved pricing management, high scalability, collaboration, security, productivity, and automation. Globally, the manufacturing industry is witnessing substantial growth owing to the surging investments in digitalization and price management platforms. In addition, manufacturing companies across the globe are focused on expanding their geographical presence. This is influencing the rise in the number of distributors across the globe. Additionally, owing to the increasing competition, pricing software plays an important role in the manufacturing sector, influencing companies to adopt competitive pricing strategies.

The cloud-based segment held a larger share of the pricing software market in 2023, accounting for 72.9%. The segment is expected to account for a share of 75.2% by 2031. An on-premises deployment is an approach wherein pricing management and optimization software are implemented and used from clients' in-house servers. These traditional solutions offer customers complete control over pricing platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their internal staff. In organizations where user credentials are critical for business operations, such as banks and insurance companies, the adoption of on-premises deployment is higher as it can control the systems from the enterprise's physical or owned location. Further, the on-premises segment is likely to witness steady growth due to the constantly growing adoption of pricing software solutions across banks, insurance companies, and the government sectors. eZee FrontDesk offers on-premise pricing software or revenue management solutions, including hotel channel management.

Conclusion:

The integration of AI and machine learning is expected to become a key trend in the pricing software market, transforming how organizations manage and optimize prices. In the continuously changing world of business and competitive scenarios, the need for more accurate data is high. Adoption and integration of such technologies to better understand their customers and optimize strategies for increased profits. With the help of Artificial Intelligence pricing engines, companies can analyze the data at minute levels such as weather, seasonality, days of week and time, events, and holidays. This type of software goes beyond the conventional pricing analysis methods and uses advanced and modern algorithms to analyze complex patterns, customer behavior, market trends, and other related factors in real time.

With projected growth to $2,875.61 Million by 2031, the Pricing Software Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, investors, industry stakeholders, end users and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

