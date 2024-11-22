Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Appoints Aaron Ravo as President of Business Development and Public Relations to Spearhead Fundraising and Market Expansion

Company Bolsters Leadership Team with Proven Fundraiser to Drive Growth and Disrupt the Social Media Industry

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, today announced that its subsidiary, Digitalage, has appointed Aaron Ravo as President of Business Development and Public Relations. With a stellar track record in capital raising, strategic partnerships, and product commercialization, Ravo will lead the company's efforts to secure funding, build relationships with investors, and accelerate the platform's market launch.

Meet Aaron Ravo: The Expert Fueling Digitalage's Vision

Highlights of Aaron Ravo's Accomplishments:

Capital Raising Expertise: Founder and CEO of Multiple Startups: Successfully raised significant funding to scale innovative businesses across industries, demonstrating a talent for attracting investors and turning concepts into profitable ventures. President of Lexi Capital (2022-2025): Managed risk assets in crypto and precious metals, while engaging with investors and financial audiences through AM870's "On Air Wealth Summit," showcasing his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and secure funding.

Strategic Networking and Relationship Building: Leveraged a vast network of high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and venture capitalists to fuel growth for past ventures. His ability to cultivate relationships will be pivotal in Digitalage's expansion and shareholder value.

Educational and Leadership Foundation: University of Southern California Graduate: A scholar-athlete in baseball, Ravo's discipline, leadership, and teamwork have been cornerstones of his professional success.



Aaron Ravo's Vision for Digitalage

"Joining Digitalage as President is an incredible opportunity to leverage my fundraising expertise and investor network to bring this transformative platform to life. Digitalage is poised to redefine the social media landscape by addressing the industry's most pressing challenges. Investors are always seeking high-potential opportunities, and I believe Digitalage offers an unmatched proposition for growth and value creation."

Strategic Leadership for a $550 Billion Market

The convergence of the $152 billion news industry and the $400 billion social, entertainment, and communications sectors presents a unique opportunity for Digitalage to disrupt these markets. Ravo's leadership will ensure the company is well-positioned to capture market share and capitalize on this shift in consumer demand.

Proven Leadership in Fundraising: Ravo's track record in securing substantial investments ensures Digitalage is primed for rapid expansion and technological advancement.

Untapped Market Potential: Digitalage targets a massive, underserved audience seeking secure and engaging social media platforms.

Accelerated Growth Opportunities: With Ravo's network and expertise, Digitalage is set for swift user acquisition and revenue generation.

Market Timing: As consumers demand platforms prioritizing privacy, transparency, and meaningful engagement, Digitalage launches at the perfect moment.

Innovative Platform Features

Digitalage is not just another social media platform-it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower users and creators. Key features include:

Authentic Engagement Algorithms: Ensuring genuine content reaches the right audience by eliminating artificial virality.

Real-Time Data Insights: Providing creators actionable data to optimize engagement and performance.

Safe and Inclusive Environment: Automated tools for brand- and family-safe content classification.

Bias and Echo Chamber Reduction: Promoting diverse perspectives through intelligent content curation.

Immediate Multi-Party Payouts: Incentivizing creators with streamlined revenue sharing.

Secure User Experience: Trusted age and identity verification to enhance platform integrity.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on and Digitalage, Stated:

"Aaron's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Digitalage. His entrepreneurial spirit and ability to secure funding and strategic partnerships will drive the platform's growth and development. With Aaron at the helm, we're confident in our ability to attract significant investments, disrupt the social media industry, and deliver exceptional value to our users and shareholders."

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

