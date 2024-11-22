Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") advises shareholders to vote online or by phone for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada and the proxy cut-off time being Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote by internet or submit their vote by phone.

Detailed voting instructions are available on the proxy form, which can be found on the Company's website www.colouredtiescapital.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered holders will need to call Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 and request a control number before voting their Coloured Ties Capital Inc shares online at www.investorvote.com or submitting their vote by phone at 1-866-732-8683.

Shareholders who hold Coloured Ties shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote online.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital firm based in Canada, focused on early-stage investments in junior resources and disruptive technologies. The Company takes a hands-on approach, serving as a founding or early investor and providing advisory services to help advance its portfolio companies. With a diverse investment strategy across various sectors, Coloured Ties is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global market. Entrepreneurs, prospectors, or other companies interested in partnering with Coloured Ties Capital are invited to contact the Company for more information on its investment criteria and opportunities.

