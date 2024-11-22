Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 18:19 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0001738615

Issuer Name

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK-Issuer

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

LGT Group Holding Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vaduz

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Liechtenstein

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

LGT Wealth Management UK LLP

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.000668

0.000000

3.000668

580497

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.997275

0.000000

2.997275

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0001738615

580497

0

3.000668

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

580497

3.000668 %

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Bendern


© 2024 PR Newswire
