easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 22-Nov-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 21-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 22-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.755236 8.115309 8.870545 67239620 or reached Position of previous 0.760290 8.078798 8.839088 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5700811 0.752076 US2778562098 23952 0.003160 Sub Total 8.A 5724763 0.755236%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 281712 0.037165 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 7188 0.000948 Sub Total 8.B1 288900 0.038113%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 30756 0.004057 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 34114 0.004500 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 2927 0.000386 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 17242284 2.274678 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 55969 0.007384 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 7795 0.001028 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 171261 0.022594 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1491762 0.196800 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 69520 0.009171 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 7246 0.000956 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 183864 0.024256 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 293622 0.038736 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 17692 0.002334 Sub Total 8.B2 61225957 8.077196%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.657472 3.975999% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 360948 EQS News ID: 2036893 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036893&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)