Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
22.11.24
17:35 Uhr
6,210 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1886,27419:02
6,1926,25419:02
Dow Jones News
22.11.2024 18:31 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
22-Nov-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
21-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
22-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.755236        8.115309            8.870545   67239620 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.760290        8.078798            8.839088 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   5700811                    0.752076 
US2778562098                   23952                     0.003160 
Sub Total 8.A       5724763                      0.755236%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        281712                          0.037165 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        7188                           0.000948 
Sub Total 8.B1                  288900                          0.038113%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          09/12/2024  N/A          Cash          3741114       0.493544 
Swaps          15/01/2025  N/A          Cash          30756        0.004057 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          34114        0.004500 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          2927        0.000386 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          3442539       0.454155 
Swaps          18/03/2025  N/A          Cash          5529400       0.729463 
Swaps          21/03/2025  N/A          Cash          9583494       1.264296 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          17242284      2.274678 
Swaps          31/03/2025  N/A          Cash          90000        0.011873 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          3968795       0.523581 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          20199        0.002665 
Swaps          03/10/2025  N/A          Cash          55969        0.007384 
Swaps          31/10/2025  N/A          Cash          7795        0.001028 
Swaps          22/12/2025  N/A          Cash          1230516       0.162335 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          376269       0.049639 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          171261       0.022594 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          1491762       0.196800 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          69520        0.009171 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          7246        0.000956 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          183864       0.024256 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          293622       0.038736 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          17692        0.002334 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   61225957      8.077196%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.657472               3.975999% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  360948 
EQS News ID:  2036893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036893&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.