Delmarva Power: Stay Alert: Protect Yourself from Energy Scams

We're teaming up with more than 100 energy companies across the U.S. and Canada for Utilities United Against Scams (Nov. 17-23) to remind you to stay vigilant against energy-related scams designed to steal your money and personal information.

As this year's theme highlights, scams can hit "Anytime, Anyone, Anywhere."

Fraudulent activity targeting utility customers has become increasingly sophisticated. One of the most common tactics involves a scammer calling a customer and demanding an immediate payment via prepaid debit or credit card to avoid service disconnection. These impostors often pose as utility company employees, instructing the customer to purchase a prepaid card from a nearby convenience or drug store, then call back to complete the "payment." This approach can feel surprisingly authentic, as scammers can manipulate caller IDs and even replicate utility companies' official voice greetings and hold recordings to give their scheme a realistic feel.

However, legitimate utility representatives will never call to demand cash or instruct customers to buy prepaid credit cards to pay their bills. If you ever feel uncertain about the status of your account, it's best to contact Customer Care directly to verify.

Based on information provided by customers who have been targeted, the amounts scammers take can range significantly with some customers losing as much as $9,000. Use the below tips to identify, avoid and report scam activity.

Tips to Identify Scams:

Delmarva Power will never : Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card or cryptocurrency. Request your Delmarva Power account number or personal information like a driver's license number. Visit your home or business to discuss service disconnection without prior contact.

Delmarva Power will never call to : Ask for your account number. Request personal information such as your Social Security number or bank details. Demand direct payment with a prepaid cash card.



Identifying Delmarva Power Employees:

All field employees wear a uniform with the Delmarva Power logo, including a shirt and safety vest.

Employees display a company ID badge with the Delmarva Power logo and their name.

Protect Your Business:

Review emails from outside your network carefully.

Verify the sender's name and business match the email address. Look for typos or slight image alterations.

Generative AI also represents a growing threat and allows scammers to create highly realistic, human-like content using online data. This technology makes scams appear more credible, which is why it's crucial to stay cautious and always verify any unexpected or suspicious communication. Be on the lookout for the following:

Deep Fakes : Digitally manipulated images or videos that mimic real people.

Voice Cloning : Impersonates individuals to carry out scams.

Phishing and Malware: AI written phishing emails, texts and malware.

If you ever question the legitimacy of a call or visit to your home regarding disconnection of service, contact us at 800-375-7117. Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately to report the situation. To learn more about preventing scams, delmarva.com.

