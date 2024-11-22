Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 18:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DUELL CORPORATION: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

Finanznachrichten News
EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES


Reduction of the quantity of Duell Corporation ("Company") shares without
reducing share capital by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way
that each current 200 shares of the Company shall correspond to 1 share of the
Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of
Company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Duell Corporation shares will
be changed from FI4000513072 to FI4000582143. 

Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of
shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares
are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in
each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 200. Concurrently
with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the reverse split date on 22
November 2024 redeem without compensation 199 shares for each 200 existing
shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the
reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the
redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 25
March 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register by 22 March 2024. 

Identifiers as of 25 November 2024

Trading code: DUELL
New ISIN code: FI4000582143
Orderbook id: 241027
Number of shares: 5 194 374

The orderbook DUELL (id 241027) will be flushed.

Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.