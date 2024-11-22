Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DUELL CORPORATION: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of Duell Corporation ("Company") shares without reducing share capital by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way that each current 200 shares of the Company shall correspond to 1 share of the Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of Company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Duell Corporation shares will be changed from FI4000513072 to FI4000582143. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 200. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the reverse split date on 22 November 2024 redeem without compensation 199 shares for each 200 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 25 March 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register by 22 March 2024. Identifiers as of 25 November 2024 Trading code: DUELL New ISIN code: FI4000582143 Orderbook id: 241027 Number of shares: 5 194 374 The orderbook DUELL (id 241027) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260