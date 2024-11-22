Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2024 19:07 Uhr
Montres Jaquet-Droz: Jaquet Droz and Chantal Thomass combine disruptive watchmaking and irreverent pop art fashion

PARIS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaquet Droz and Chantal Thomass combine disruptive watchmaking and irreverent pop art fashion. A free figure, explorer of avant-garde trends who breaks taboos and barriers in the name of an art that is in perpetual transformation: that which is true for Chantal Thomass is also true for Jaquet Droz. The watchmaker and fashion icon were destined to meet. The result of this union is a unique piece, an automaton set with diamonds and minerals that is a hypnotic manifestation of master craftsmanship and fashion.

Jaquet-Droz La Rondes Des Baisers Automaton

Chantal Thomass is unique, and so is her automaton. Her commitment to the project was total. The creator visited the Jaquet Droz ateliers in person several times. Having never before considered a watch, she now wanted to know everything about it: history, heritage, movement, decoration, but also, she wanted to meet the craftsmen who breathe life into each unique piece from Jaquet Droz. In addition to two physical journeys to Switzerland, the Parisian stylist also regularly connected with the watchmakers via Studio 8. This online space allows the client to follow the development of their project, almost in real time. It was also via Studio 8 that Chantal Thomass defined, with rare precision, the specifications for her piece which would reflect her visual universe but also her rebellious spirit, identical to that of Jaquet Droz.

Chantal Thomass said: "Jaquet Droz is a company that knows how to set itself apart, daring to defy what is expected and leave the beaten track to push the limits of watchmaking. To work with Jaquet Droz is to work with excellence sublimated by the soul and talent of the men and women - artisans without equal - these incredible "creators of marvels"! This creative alchemy has given life to the "Ronde des Baisers" watch whose aura exudes both hypnotism and poetry: It is a rare object that celebrates all kisses - stolen, given, lost, hidden or kept in the heart! It brings together everything that I love: a subtle game, between poetry and discipline, between romanticism and geometry, marked by a wave of "heart-lips" against the backdrop of an optical grid pattern. The colours that I cherish - black, white and of course, touches of pink and red - while diamonds set into a ribbon shape offer just a hint of delicate lace. This "Ronde des Baisers" is a precious tourbillon, an intimate creation that reflects my own universe: audacious, refined and resolutely "me"."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565298/Montres_Jaquet_Droz.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montres-jaquet-droz--jaquet-droz-and-chantal-thomass-combine-disruptive-watchmaking-and-irreverent-pop-art-fashion-302314117.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
