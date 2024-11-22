Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
22.11.24
08:11 Uhr
0,155 Euro
-0,004
-2,51 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2024 21:38 Uhr
Ascelia Pharma Resolves on Conversion of Series C Shares into Ordinary Shares for Delivery to Participants in Incentive Program

Finanznachrichten News

MALMÖ, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) The board of directors of Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma") has on 22 November 2024 resolved to convert 26,310 series C shares into ordinary shares for delivery of shares to participants in the long-term incentive program in the form of a performance-based share saving program that was adopted at the annual general meeting held on 5 May 2021 ("LTI 2021").

The board of directors of Ascelia Pharma has, in accordance with the provisions of LTI 2021, resolved to convert 26,310 series C shares for allotment of 26,310 ordinary shares to the participants in LTI 2021, where 11,100 ordinary shares were allotted to the CEO of Ascelia Pharma and 15,210 ordinary shares were allotted to other participants. In total, seven participants have been allotted ordinary shares in LTI 2021.

The number of outstanding shares in Ascelia Pharma, after the registration of the above-mentioned conversion of series C shares into ordinary shares, still amounts to a total of 97,193,153 shares, of which 96,106,032 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,087,121 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. All series C shares are held by Ascelia Pharma. The total number of votes in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 96,214,744.10.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in clinical development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)
Email: jwb@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Resolves on Conversion of Series C Shares into Ordinary Shares for Delivery to Participants in Incentive Program

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on accesswire.com

