tZERO Group, Inc: RSRV Exploring Fully-Tokenized Hotel Ownership Products With Unique Utility Features

Platform will be supported by tZERO's new special purpose broker-dealer for digital asset securities custody



RSRV, a hotel ownership platform, launched earlier this year in collaboration with Elevated Returns and tZERO - a leading regulated financial technology company backed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) - announces its plans to leverage tZERO's new special purpose broker-dealer to support unique digital asset securities offerings, complemented by loyalty features.

RSRV was launched to provide a new, innovative way for accredited investors to purchase equity in luxury and lifestyle hotel properties and obtain exclusive benefits. A distinct benefit is that RSRV shares can be exchanged for hotel rooms at a fixed rate, which allows its investors to lock in room rates. Alternatively, investors would have been able to trade shares in a secondary market hosted by a broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO. RSRV shareholders may also be eligible for other valuable benefits - not available to the general public - that may include VIP experiences, exclusive access to hotel events, and substantial discounts on various hotel rooms and services.

In September 2024, tZERO Digital Asset Securities was admitted to FINRA's membership as a new SEC-registered Special Purpose Broker-Dealer for digital asset securities custody. Now that tZERO and its broker-dealer subsidiaries offer end-to-end services for digital asset securities trading, RSRV plans to explore the utilization of a blockchain based shareholder registry coupled with automated smart contract technology, to enable RSRV to enhance the investor ownership experience by giving investors direct access to ownership records and automating the way benefits are offered, without sacrificing a path to liquidity on tZERO's brokerage platform for all offerings on the RSRV platform. This path would also obviate the need for greatly limiting or sacrificing blockchain technology features or relying on cumbersome workarounds with non-broker-dealer digital asset custodians.

In furtherance of this plan, RSRV will be putting on hold its previously announced RSRV Aspen offering as it explores unrolling new securities offerings with unique digital utility features that can take advantage of tZERO's digital asset security custody capabilities. This would include the full digitization of existing St. Regis Aspen tokens that already trade on the marketplace operated by a broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO. Since 2018, Elevated Returns disrupted the traditional real estate market by offering investors indirect ownership in the St. Regis Aspen Resort - as well as deployment of a separate tokenized loyalty program.

"RSRV is designed to be scalable and to reward holders, being able to build in features unique to digital assets is something we want to take advantage of," said Stephane De Baets RSRV Acting CEO.

"tZERO and its broker-dealer subsidiaries are committed to offering a compliant custody solution for digital asset securities that are traded on tZERO's brokerage platform. We are delighted that RSRV is looking to re-envision its securities offering in a manner that will be transformative for its investors and platform users, with the support of tZERO's ground-breaking special purpose broker dealer as a custody solution," said David Goone, CEO of tZERO Group, Inc., the parent company of tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiaries.

About RSRV

RSRV is an innovative hotel fractional ownership platform, co-founded by Stephen De Baets and backed by tZERO and Science Ventures, revolutionizing the traditional hotel ownership landscape. Through RSRV, accredited investors can convert hotel equity into digital securities on the tZERO platform, representing ownership stakes securely deposited into a trust. Investors gain co-ownership in the hotel property, enabling access to equity returns and exclusive member benefits. They also enjoy flexibility through secondary market liquidity via tZERO, the option to redeem shares for room nights at a fixed exchange rate in perpetuity, and access to VIP experiences and exclusive events, redefining the investment experience.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade such equity on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. tZERO Securities is the operator of tZERO's online brokerage platform and an alternative trading system for secondary trading of conventional and digital asset securities. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in a single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein

Contacts

RSRV

Info@hotelrsrv.com

SOURCE: tZERO Group, Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com